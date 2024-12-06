The guy who created Spud’ on the return of his ‘Frankenstein’ … and a musical – John van der Ruit

Spud, one of South Africa’s most beloved characters, is making a return in the fifth book by author John van de Ruit. In Spud: The Reunion, the Crazy Eight return to their school ten years after they left. John told BizNews in an interview that Spud has become his Frankenstein creation. He thought Spud had run its course and would “fizzle out,” but it kept on bubbling. It has been a decade since the last Spud book, and during that time, John had a couple of hairy experiences, including a boat accident on Lake Kariba and getting caught up in a tsunami in Asia. Spud, he says, allows him to create a fictional memoir of his life. Van de Ruit hinted that there could be more books on Spud, the adult, noting that everybody asks him if there will be more movies. He revealed that he is busy writing Spud: The Musical, which will include some of the music featured in the films. The book is available as an e-book overseas, and there is also an audiobook narrated by Joe Vaz for international audiences.

Extended transcript of the interview

Linda van Tilburg (00:00:01)

Spud, one of South Africa’s most beloved characters, is making a return in the fifth book by author John van de Ruit. In Spud: The Reunion, the crazy eight return to school for a reunion. John’s books are not only cherished in South Africa but have also been published internationally and adapted into a movie featuring John Cleese and Troye Sivan. We’re so happy to have John with us in the studio today. Hi, John. I’m so happy to see you.

Before we get into the book, why are your books with South African humour thes so successful. What do readers tell you?

John van der Ruit (00:47.728)

It’s a combination, I think, of the humour. As we were saying before the show started, there aren’t a lot of books out there that can necessarily hit your funny bone hard. I’m talking about books that are written with a funny bone—a sort of funny hand—where your brain is always searching for the comedic to tell the story. It’s not just about being funny; it’s about telling the story using comedy. I think it’s a lot more difficult than just writing dramatically or authentically from point A to point B. Finding humour in a disastrous situation can make people laugh but also feel at the same time.

A lot of people reduce the importance of comedy, which I view as a science rather than something like icing that you put on top of a cake. I get quite frustrated when people say, “This is a comedic book,” and there’s just like one funny uncle who makes an appearance on page 160. That, for me, isn’t it; it has to be driven by funny bones. People may not overtly notice this, but I think it creeps into them that they almost want to have a comedic experience that is still quality—not just joke-telling. So, I see it as my craft—the comedic aspect—but I don’t really feel that in the literary world it is seen as a science or craft; it’s often seen as something lighter and more mainstream, which I think is incorrect.

Linda van Tilburg (02:27.864)

Before we get to the new book, let’s look at your previous books and how they did. They did exceptionally well in South Africa and, of course, tickled that funny bone you’ve been talking about—South African humour—but they also resonated overseas.

John van de Ruit (02:43.214)

Yes, they did. In the UK, for example, our private school system is based on theirs. A school like Michaelhouse has many English terms and references that are uniquely English based on Harrow and Eton—those kinds of schools are the fathers of these sorts of schools and the characters they create too. I think there was that link.

What was fascinating for me was America; when it was published there, I had to do a new edit on it. Biltong became jerky and various things they made me change because they felt that the young American readership would be confused by those terms. It was interesting because in most parts of the world it stayed as the original text; in America, I did quite a sizable edit mostly on terms and taking out South African references.

Then it was translated into Italian and Russian—which is quite scary now, I suppose—but maybe it softened a few Russian hearts! It was also translated into Brazilian Portuguese as well. So yeah, it reached far and wide. The films also reached far and wide; after their film run, they go into TV so they can run TVs all over the world. People will watch anything John Cleese is in.

So, they might discover it that way—or fans of Troye Sivan, who’s now a major pop star—they might discover Spud that way too. There are so many ways people could reach it, but it happened by degrees; it didn’t happen all at once. It was almost like the fire happened here first and then went to America second and then to the UK Commonwealth third.

Linda van Tilburg (04:38.438)

So, about Spud, The Reunion—why did you decide to return to it after more than a decade?

John van de Ruit (04:45.296)

There is a synchronicity here. Spud is a decade on from his last diary, and I’m a decade on from my last Spud diary. There was just this feeling of returning for two reasons, I think. The first reason was that I felt my life changed irrevocably from my late 20s—partially through making a break in the theatre world and then writing Spud. I also had some dramatic events happen to me; I was in a boat that sank in Lake Kariba—a houseboat that sank in a storm—which inspired me to start taking my career more seriously—almost putting myself into a make-or-break situation. I also got caught up in the tsunami the year before Spud was published in Asia while working on a theatre show with a friend. There was this fortune and misfortune that followed me, and I wanted to mine that era of my life—starting with my one-third life crisis almost when success came.

So that was the first thing; Spud allows me to create a fictional memoir of my life where I imagine after my death people will think this is exactly what happened to me—this was my life—but this fictional memoir allows so much more creativity.

The second point was during those 10 years in the wilderness; I thought Spud would sort of fizzle out—it had bubbled for eight or nine years—and I thought it had run its course; I didn’t see any more stories about his school days that I’d write about so I thought I’d move on. But I think the arrogance of the writer then was that Spud was my creation; now I see he’s like Frankenstein! Over those years whenever I’d go out, sure as eggs someone would come up and say, “Are you the guy who wrote Spud?” It’s not like “You’re John van de Ruit?” It’s “You’re the guy who wrote Spud. Spud is so much more famous than I am!

And I suppose it started to sink in that it’s probably the most important story—or stories—that I can write in my life in terms of reaching readers. While I may work on many other projects, this feels like the most important one, so I returned to it with a certain sense of reverence—not casually or looking just to throw out a Christmas stocking filler—but with an idea that I’m returning potentially to a new series.

Linda van Tilburg (07:18.347)

Well, it’s been out for a couple of weeks now—how has it been received in South Africa?

John van de Ruit (07:22.98)

So, far it’s been incredible! It’s currently the number one selling book in the country for fiction and nonfiction—which is very exciting! You know, I went on a two-week book tour—which is unusual nowadays for South African authors—but my publishers tried to tell me over time that people don’t go out to launches anymore; there’s not the same buzz—everything’s online now! So, there was some trepidation going out but it’s been incredible—the people have turned out in droves! Not only that—I get to meet everybody because I sign their books and inscribe them while having little chats as they come through! So, I feel like I’ve met everyone who turns up and finds out how Spud connects to their lives.

Often, they share with me very emotional personal things that go beyond enjoyment and humour—they speak about things that happened in their lives where Spud either spoke to them or takes them back to their youth or helped them during tough times—like lifting their spirits whether they were in hospital or facing grief or whatever it was! So I get these stories that can take me from almost tears running down my cheeks to laughing with someone who says “Hey Spud!” You just get this mix of emotions! But overall, the response has been incredible!

I’ve realized that Spud lives in many people’s minds and hearts—and I’m so thankful for that!

Linda van Tilburg (09:02.18)

In the 10 years since the last Spud book social media has exploded! How has that affected you, are people speaking to you more directly now?

John van de Ruit (09:15.376)

It has completely changed! There was social media around towards the end when Spud’s third and fourth books were coming out but it wasn’t as powerful as it is now—it was more sort of some people were on it but not really driving word-of-mouth force! Now social media is so loaded; there’s so much content you can get lost in the rush!

What I’ve found really wonderful is this connection—particularly through exchanging comments where people write comments about whatever gets posted! Before coming back onto social media after being off for six or seven years—I had some trepidation about it—but what I’ve done is treat people on social media like I treat those at my talks!

I have this huge appreciation for anyone who reads my books—I don’t feel entitled like “You must read this!” Because whether they’ve read four books or just one book—I’m so thankful they’ve entered into my space—my world—my history—and my writing style! So, I’m really grateful for that connection—I love how people can ask questions or make comments or talk about characters—they really get involved at levels where at book talks, we can’t cover everything due to time constraints!

It feels special—and many people are just watching too—reading and enjoying others’ comments! To me that’s like a gift! I’m not sure if it’ll make any difference regarding sales because word-of-mouth remains strong for selling books—but connecting with so many people has been splendid!

Linda Van Tilburg (11:07.877)

So, can we expect another movie coming out of this? More books featuring Spud as an adult?

John van de Ruit (11:14.265)

Well, you know what? I’m asked about movies at every public function—which tells me something important—the films have created appreciation among fans! Often with books people feel negative about films—they believe films don’t live up or change characters completely—but here there seems appreciation which brought in new fans—young kids who were nine through thirteen who hadn’t read but saw movies first!

I’ve had discussions regarding future films but they’re early discussions — I know from past experiences making films takes time especially locking actors down and securing funding—but there’s potential for Spud. One producer from previous films will read this new book soon—to see how things might work!

A dream scenario would be filming this year releasing next Christmas—but films don’t always work like that! I’ve also discussed potentially starting again at beginning adapting all books into comedy series format each season focusing on different novels—that’s also going to be pitched soon!

I believe Spud’s brand makes sense as movie material since it’s worked before—and I’m also working on musical adaptation where I’m writing story—not music—don’t worry some wunderkinds are doing music—and we’re using some music from first film which Ed Jordan kindly said we could use!

So yeah—it’s an engaging story—it speaks universally—it’s relatable—so fingers crossed but no concrete news yet!

Linda van Tilburg (13:36.233)

Well—it worked for JK Rowling—so why not?!

John van de Ruit (13:38.734)

Wow if only —I always felt because Spud came after Harry Potter—I think Harry Potter may have been onto its fourth book when Spud first came out—and somehow Harry Potter allowed Spuds series potential because prior series felt snobby—you had justify sequels—but that’s changed now where readers love series—they prefer them over standalone stories! That shift has occurred since writing first four books!

Linda van Tilburg (14:24.161)

You’re topping bestsellers list in South Africa right now——is there another book aiming for top spot against yours?

John van de Ruit (14:37.998)

Dion Meyer’s book is fighting hard—and there’s also Diary of a Wimpy Kid which is popular among younger kids too—but we’ll see—sometimes they say you want number one across all categories including non-fiction. Nonfiction sells better globally!

You’re competing against self-help memoirs—faith-based topics too—but ultimately, it’s not just about being number one because when readers see mine going number one—they think “Gee you’ve made it!” But actually—in market like South Africa—you need top three/four/five position long-term rather than ten weeks at number one then dropping off—you’d rather maintain presence even if next year you’re number six/seven!

Longevity allows financial viability which matters—in fact with Spud, it took about year-and-a-half before profits surfaced—it takes time for royalties accumulate—you only paid twice yearly—and often folks assume big checks come quickly but remember advances paid upfront while writing—they come off royalties—you must earn enough royalties before seeing first paycheck!

It’s interesting dynamics—but lovely if could hold top position—and publishers would love too—as being number one brings media attention/booksellers ordering more—all those factors matter, whereas authors writing beautiful works struggle getting noticed amid thousands available—it looks candy store full books—how does theirs stand out? In some ways—I’m privileged position seeing Spud’s success before the new release gaining attention!

Linda van Tilburg (17:17.337)

So, can you get it overseas? Is there an audiobook?

John van de Ruit(17:20.994)

Yes, the e-book is already available worldwide via Amazon—the audiobook releases tomorrow worldwide! It’ll be available on Audible/Amazon/all platforms where audiobooks sold—and I’ve heard whispers regarding UK Commonwealth deals hopefully leading towards a full international deal next year—but UK readers likely have to wait until summer next year before physical copies arrive though good news is brewing—it has not been finalised yet.

