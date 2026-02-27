Going to school on education
By Marion Davis
Education. If a panacea for the world’s problems does exist, it’s probably the one. But like all very broad categories, it is an umbrella term that really refers to many different things. Oxford – itself a temple of education – defines it as the ‘giving or receiving of ‘systemic instruction’. That definition alone can include many things that aren’t really educational, and it may also exclude many things which are. The factory school struggling with very few resources and the expansive collegiate environment of the richest coast’s most exclusive private school – both lay claim to the term.
Max Weber argued that education is less about teaching the young, than creating a suitable workforce. His cradle-to-employee-benefits model may be described as cynical, but the evidence suggests that he’s on to something. When changes in curricula and approaches occur, they rather slavishly tend to follow similar trends in the workplace. Education should indeed adapt, and keep pace with changes in the marketplace and evolving times. But we shouldn’t kid ourselves that the process of that change necessarily starts with what’s best for the kids.
What’s in a name?
What counts as education then? Only the good old fashioned hard discipline of the nuns, like we had in my day, or the latest psychology fads played out in unstructured everybody gets a trophy playrooms? Over centuries many different approaches have developed – and while there is a plethora of different ideologies and systems for education – longitudinal studies on the social results and unintended consequences of education seem at best partisan, and are in essence rather sparse.
Vanilla
Call it traditional, call it conventional – but this is the classic form of schooling that we all know and some of us remember. It involves teacher-led instruction, structured curricula and standardised testing. Teachers deliver knowledge directly, with students expected to absorb information. Assessments are used to measure student performance against predefined standards. Subjects are taught in separate disciplines (e.g., math, science, language). The learners tend to sit in rows. The experience and philosophy can vary widely within this setup: A classical grammar school upbringing; a suburban Catholic school experience; a Stalinist or Nationalist indoctrination system; and an old-school, All-American hometown life all were variations of this same style.
On the plus side it provides structure and clear expectations for students, has measurable benchmarks for progress and is effective for large-scale systems – which is why it is so prevalent. Like all things that have worked remarkably well for several centuries in numerous localities, it is subject to the improvement of modern, enlightened critics. Individual learning needs may not be catered to, and it may stifle creativity and motivation.
Asking questions
One of the first offshoots that developed as the traditional approach was questioned is inquiry-based learning. It self describes as a student-centred approach that encourages learners to ask questions, explore, and actively participate in the learning process. Learners drive the inquiry by posing questions and seeking answers. Emphasis is on exploration and investigation rather than rote memorisation. Students often work in groups to explore topics together (let’s hope everyone does their bit and not the one bright spark earning everyone the pass mark). Advocates argue that it fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skill, encourages curiosity and a love of learning, and promotes deeper understanding of subjects through exploration. But it is difficult to implement in large classrooms or schools with limited resources and requires highly skilled teachers to guide students effectively.
Going back – more classical than classic
Before we venture into the more modern and post-modern developments that run rife through the educational psyche, we might want to first examine a much older and classical form of education. Often taught in Greek Orthodox communities, Aristotelian education is rooted in the teachings of the Greek philosopher Aristotle, and places a strong emphasis on logic, ethics, and the development of virtues. Here, education is seen as a means to cultivate virtues like courage, wisdom, and justice. It uses the classical models of the Trivium and Quadrivium to form the foundation, focusing on grammar, logic, rhetoric, and the sciences. The aim is for education to encompass the development of intellectual, moral, and physical aspects of a person.
In an era in which existentialist notions of subjectivity seem total, Aristotelian education answers with a strong focus on critical thinking and objective logic as well as encouraging the pursuit of moral excellence and ethical behaviour. Critics have pointed out that it can be perceived as too abstract or theoretical for younger learners and that it lacks a structured modern framework, making it challenging to implement in contemporary schools.
Waldorf
Founded by Austrian philosopher Rudolf Steiner in 1919, Waldorf education emphasises creativity, imagination, and holistic development, focusing on the “head, heart, and hands.” Waldorf schools integrate arts into the core curriculum. The curriculum is designed to align with children’s developmental stages. Teachers stay with the same class for multiple years to foster strong relationships. Waldorf education emphasises holistic development, including emotional and social growth. It has a strong focus on creativity and problem-solving and encourages a sense of community and empathy.
One of the recurring themes of later educational philosophies is the idea of holistic development, including arts and creativity and placing emphasis on individual student needs. This could only be good, but certain realities might make the implementation of such ideas difficult or impractical. The collective needs of society and industry might trump the needs of the children in the final and honest analysis – at least in practice and contrary to the best intentions of philosophy.
Reggio Emilia
Originating in Italy after World War II, the Reggio Emilia approach is an early childhood education method emphasising childled learning and collaborative exploration. Learning is guided by the interests of the children, not a predetermined curriculum (a fine idea, but who determines what those interests are?). Teachers document children’s work and progress through photos, videos, and notes. Classrooms are designed to inspire creativity and exploration. In practice it is highly flexible and responsive to children’s needs, fosters collaboration, communication, and community engagement and places a strong emphasis on parental involvement – which in truth significantly improves any educational approach. It is however primarily designed for early childhood and may not be as easily applied to older students.
Montessori
Developed by Dr. Maria Montessori in the early 20th century, the Montessori method is child-centred, emphasising independence, hands-on learning, and a carefully prepared environment. Montessori classrooms allow students to choose activities that interest them, fostering intrinsic motivation. Children of different ages learn together, encouraging peer learning. Teachers prepare learning materials to suit developmental stages. Teachers serve as guides, facilitating rather than leading learning.
Passing marks
The variety of educational systems discussed illustrates that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to learning. Montessori and Reggio Emilia champion student-led learning, while Waldorf and Aristotelian models emphasize holistic and philosophical growth. Traditional education offers structure and predictability, while inquiry-based learning fosters curiosity and critical thinking.
It is entirely possible to educate fine children and nurture positive young adults utilising any of the systems described – but it is also possible to fail miserably regardless of the chosen philosophy. Any system staring itself blind against the rigours of its own ideals lacks the adaptability required to nurture young people through their journeys of learning. A good traditional school that includes artistic and holistic development is probably going to outperform a badly run academy based on more modern principles.
The core and crucial component is, and remains, parental involvement. No system can fix what requires attentive, present, involved humans to achieve.