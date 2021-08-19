Mandatory vaccination has no place in a free society – PANDA

According to the Department of Tourism, South Africa plans to introduce a vaccine passport. The notion of vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination – for all intents and purposes, the two go hand in hand – seemed like a distant reality just yesterday. Today, however, is another story. This article on mandatory vaccination was authored by Abir Ballan who has a Masters in Public Health and a background in both psychology and education. Ballan, who is a member of PANDA, looks at mandatory vaccination and outlines ten reasons why COVID-19 vaccination should never be mandatory. With less than a year of vaccine ‘trials’ from which data can be gathered on the long-term efficacy and safety of the vaccines, Ballan argues that, ‘We face two scenarios. Either the vaccines work, delivering protection to the vaccinated and eliminating the claim that everyone needs to be vaccinated. Or the vaccines don’t work, and therefore no one should get vaccinated. On both counts, vaccine passports are a pointless ‘public health’ tool that will undermine trust in the medical profession and vaccination programs.’ – Nadya Swart

Mandatory vaccination: The greater evil of society

By Abir Ballan, MPH*

COVID-19 presents a high risk of severe illness and death to a few and a negligible risk to the majority of the population. The median age of death with COVID-19 is similar to that of natural mortality in most countries. 95% of deaths occur in individuals with 1 or more existing health problems. 99.95% of individuals below 70 survive. Survival is even higher for healthy individuals. Children and young people have almost zero risk of death from COVID.

The epidemiological reality of COVID-19 lends itself to a focused vaccine approach: offering a safe and efficacious vaccine to high-risk individuals (mostly people above 50, with other health problems) when the benefit of the intervention clearly outweighs the risk. This strategy achieves the best outcome for all.

Mandatory vaccination has no place in a free society. Public health policy should never be coercive and should always be participatory. Decisions must be made by those who have skin-in-the-game and not by bureaucrats or a conflicted elite that will never have to live with the consequences of their actions. The role of public health agencies is to provide the public with accurate information and respect individuals and communities to make their own decisions.

Seven ethical principles of public health should be at the heart of any public health intervention: non-maleficence, beneficence, respect for autonomy, health maximisation, efficiency, justice, and proportionality. Human rights, scientific facts and common sense should also be applied.

Ten reasons why COVID-19 vaccination should never be mandatory:

“No state party shall, even in time of emergency threatening the life of the nation, derogate from the Covenant’s guarantees of the right to life; freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and from medical or scientific experimentation without free consent; … and freedom of thought, conscience and religion. These rights are not derogable under any conditions even for the asserted purpose of preserving the life of the nation.”

We face two scenarios. Either the vaccines work, delivering protection to the vaccinated and eliminating the claim that everyone needs to be vaccinated. Or the vaccines don’t work, and therefore no one should get vaccinated. On both counts, vaccine passports are a pointless ‘public health’ tool that will undermine trust in the medical profession and vaccination programs. They seem to serve economic, financial, political and ideological agendas. Most fundamentally, they are unethical. They swing the gate wide open for totalitarian rule through a digital social credit system.

Vaccine passports represent the epitome of the greater evil of society. This is the inch we must not yield.

Abir Ballan has a Masters in Public Health and a background in psychology, and education. She is a member of the Executive Committee at PANDA (Pandemics—Data & Analytics). She is a passionate advocate for the inclusion of students with learning difficulties in schools. She has also published 27 children’s books in Arabic. Twitter handles: @abirballan, @pandata19

Read Also:

(Visited 338 times, 338 visits today)