We made a mistake: NIH’s alleged about-turn in respect of ivermectin isn’t true

The world is full of misinformation, the abundance of which has escalated to confusing levels in the Covid-19 era. Last week, a video (embedded below) indicating that the US’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) had furtively added ivermectin to its recommended Covid-19 treatment protocol went viral on TikTok. As is often the case, human emotion trumped logic and this viral message spread like wildfire, eventually making it to BizNews founder Alec Hogg’s inbox. The next day, the central theme of Alec’s Premium newsletter, inserted below, was around ivermectin and its continued ousting by global health authorities. A BizNews community member responded to this newsletter asserting that the NIH’s alleged about-turn was, in fact, not true. BizNews reached out to ivermectin expert Professor Colleen Aldous who confirmed that we had been incorrect. As journalists, it is our duty and responsibility to our community to do everything we can to ensure that the information we publish is accurate. We are, however, not always going to get it right. While research confirming ivermectin’s efficacy is mounting, our publication in respect of the NIH was incorrect. We made a mistake and for this, we apologise. – Nadya Swart

Wednesday, 7 September

Dear Alec,

I have followed the debates around Covid, the vaccines and the use of ivermectin. The various articles published by BizNews have been informative. I think the attached confirms what many of us have known since the beginning – that ivermectin as a co-treatment works. My husband and I took a properly prescribed dose as a prophylactic during the height of the pandemic and then as part of a treatment regime when we contracted Covid in December 2021. It proved to be effective as our symptoms were mild and we recovered as from a head cold.

Friday, 9 September

Alec,

I think your ivermectin comments are wrong, yet you kept the false headline in your article. You know the NIH document did not offer the drug in any way different from the past. It still needs to be within a clinical trial. I doubt it works but the clinical trial is the test, not your jingoism. It did not give me faith that you are an honest man anymore.

