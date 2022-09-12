At one stage or another, quite early on in the pandemic, many people realised that the utilitarian response adopted by the Australian government to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19 was entirely arbitrary and often a blatant disregard for human beings’ legal rights. What may, very briefly, have been viewed as a government genuinely concerned to keep its citizens safe, no longer has any rational or justifiable basis.

Dr Phillip Altman, who has a degree in Pharmacy, a Masters of Science and a PhD in Philosophy, has spent most of his career as a clinical trials and regulatory affairs pharmaceutical industry consultant with more than 40 years of experience in designing, managing and reporting on clinical trials. In August, a report by Altman titled The Time of Covid was released in which Altman and his colleagues addressed important aspects of Covid-19 management and policy, especially in Australia, with a focus on the nature, deployment and effects of vaccines.

The report provides a cutting edge update on the Covid-19 vaccinations and a comprehensive analysis of associated adverse events, together with implications for Australian practice. The threat posed by SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus is discussed as having been greatly exaggerated due to PCR testing, a test which was never intended to be diagnostic for the disease.

Another complicating factor discussed in the report is that there is no discrimination between those individuals in hospital or intensive care “dying with” Covid-19 as opposed to ‘dying from’ Covid-19.

The report is solidly substantiated with reference to various studies and provides helpful graphs to assist even the layman’s understanding of the emerging picture of the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines, injectables that the report states are, in fact, not vaccines but serious and experimental gene-based therapies.

The Time of Covid looks at the last two-and-a-half years and provides a thorough timeline from the initial perceptions of the virus and vaccines up until the present statistics surrounding deaths and adverse events following the rollout of Cvid-19 vaccines across the world.

