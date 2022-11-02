Pfizer celebrates receipt of permanent legal indemnity by raising vaccine price by 400%

20 October saw a further erosion of scientific and ethical standards when the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent vaccine advisory committee (ACIP) voted unanimously (15-0) to add COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old to the new Child and Adolescent Immunisation Schedules, to be rolled out in February next year. On the exact same day, pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer announced it will raise the price on its COVID jab by about 400%. Commenting on this move by the CDC, Dr David Wiseman, a PhD research bioscientist with a background in pharmacy, pharmacology, immunology and experimental pathology, said, “Despite assurances from ACIP members that the addition of COVID-19 vaccines to the VFC and Immunisation Schedule did not constitute a mandate, there is every danger that local authorities will be emboldened by these additions to impose work or school mandates.” The ACIP’s vote is a punch to the gut given that vaccines recommended for children will receive automatic immunity from liability, including when the vaccine is administered to an adult. Pfizer – 1, humanity – 0. This article first appeared on Mercola. – Nadya Swart

Pfizer Increases Price of COVID Jab by 400%

Once the current giveaway program ends, the price of the COVID shot will quadruple.

Dr Joseph Mercola

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

October 20, 2022, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) unanimously (15-0) voted to add unlicensed COVID-19 shots to the U.S. childhood, adolescent and adult vaccine schedules

The same day, Pfizer announced it will raise the price on its COVID jab by about 400%, from $30 per jab to somewhere between $110 and $130 once the current U.S. purchase program expires

Pfizer has forecasted expected revenues into the foreseeable future and they’re not going to let real-world market demands dictate its revenue stream. Instead, they’re going to make up the difference through price hikes which, ultimately, will be paid by government and insurance companies

Meanwhile, a judge is about to rule whether Pfizer and other COVID jab makers can be held accountable for fraud. In January 2022, Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson filed a lawsuit against Pfizer for committing fraud against the American people. In February, the judge ruled that the lawsuit could proceed to the pretrial discovery phase. It is now on the verge of potentially going to trial

According to a legal analyst, the U.S. Congress has, over the past 30 years, paved the way for legalised tyranny and even genocide. What were once state and/or federal crimes have been legalised, and the reason the Food and Drug Administration is not protecting the public from what is clearly the most dangerous “vaccine” the world has ever seen is because it’s part of a biowarfare program run jointly by the FDA, Health and Human Services, the Defence Department, the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Pfizer, Moderna and the World Health Organisation

October 20, 2022, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) unanimously (15-0) voted to add unlicensed COVID-19 shots to the U.S. childhood, adolescent and adult vaccine schedules.1

By adding the shots to the vaccine schedule, the CDC is securing Pfizer’s and Moderna’s permanent liability shield so that no one can sue them for damages for injuries and deaths occurring as a result of the shots. It also opens the door for states to mandate the jab for school children.

The very same day, Pfizer announced it will raise the price on its COVID jab by about 400%,2 from $303 per jab to somewhere between $110 and $130 once the current U.S. purchase program expires.

While in direct opposition to how capitalism normally works, Reuters4 claims significant price hikes were predicted5 by Wall Street analysts “due to weak demand for COVID vaccines, which meant vaccine makers would need to hike prices to meet revenue forecasts for 2023 and beyond.”

As noted by comedian Jimmy Dore in the video above, normally, in a free market economy, when demand goes down, prices are reduced. Not so in this case, though.

Pfizer has already forecasted expected revenues into the foreseeable future, and they’re not going to let real-world market demands dictate its revenue stream. No, they’re simply going to make up the difference through price hikes which, ultimately, will be paid by government and insurance companies.

By increasing their price by 400%, Pfizer is tipping its hand that its projections for vaccine uptake will decrease by the inverse or 75% as this would allow them to continue to earn their obscene profits. In other words Pfizer believes that COVID jab uptake will only be 25% of what it was under the emergency use authorisation (EUA).

Indeed, to help ensure profits keep rolling into Big Pharma’s pockets as forecasted before public demand fell off a cliff, ACIP has also added to the shots to the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program,6 which provides vaccines to children at no or low cost using federal funding.7

Pfizer revenue is expected to reach $101.3 billion in 2022,8 thanks to the COVID jab and Paxlovid, and with that kind of revenue stream, you can be sure they’ll lobby states to mandate the shot for school children like they’ve never lobbied before.

Judge About to Rule on Pfizergate

Meanwhile, a judge is about to rule whether Pfizer and other COVID jab makers can be held accountable for fraud. As reported by Becker News:9

“The last shred of hope for holding Big Pharma accountable for fraud now rests on a lawsuit against vaccine manufacturer Pfizer. In an update provided to Becker News, a judge is soon expected to issue his ruling on whether or not the ‘Pfizergate’ fraud case proceeds to trial.

‘The judge is deciding … whether we go to discovery or the case is dismissed,’ Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson tells Becker News. After the CDC this week voted to add the COVID shots to its Childhood Vaccines Schedule, under the PREP Act, it has effectively been granted legal immunity to lawsuits.

There is no legal immunity if Pfizer committed fraud, however. In September, Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson came forward with her explosive report about the company’s alleged malfeasance, citing ‘falsified data’ and manipulated clinical trials.10

In January, she filed a lawsuit against Pfizer for committing fraud against the American people. In February, the judge ruled that the lawsuit, being led by attorney Robert Barnes, can proceed to the pre-trial discovery phase. It is now on the verge of potentially going to trial.”

Pfizer has filed a motion to dismiss, which the U.S. government supports. As explained by legal analyst Katherine Watt:11

“Pfizer’s core argument in its Motion to Dismiss, which the US Government has now endorsed in its Oct. 4 statement of interest, is that clinical trials and clinical data from all of the sites, including the serious adverse event reports from the very start of the trials in Summer 2020, were not ‘material’ or ‘necessary’ to the FDA’s decisions to grant Emergency Use Authorization (Dec. 11, 2020) and approval (Aug. 23, 2021) to Pfizer’s product.”

Just how can clinical trial data, including adverse event reports, be immaterial and unnecessary to the FDA’s EUA decision? Is this not an admission — both by Pfizer and the U.S. government — that the FDA colluded with Pfizer to get the shots to market without regard for safety? That’s what it sounds like to me.

CDC Director Contracts COVID

As you may have heard, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID October 21, 2022, despite being up to date on her boosters. She received her fifth shot, the latest bivalent booster which has only been tested on mice, on September 22.12

Exactly one month later, she’s “experiencing mild symptoms” and is “isolating at home.”13 14 So, not only did the bivalent shot fail to protect Walensky, it failed in just four weeks.

Back in March 2021, Walensky went on record stating that CDC data “suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.”15 Four months later, a CDC investigation of an outbreak in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, which occurred July 6 through July 25, 2021, found 74% of those who received a diagnosis of COVID-19, and 80% of hospitalisations, were among the fully vaccinated.16 17

The CDC also found that fully vaccinated individuals who contracted the infection had just as high a viral load in their nasal passages as unvaccinated individuals who got infected.18 In other words, the jabbed were determined to be just as infectious as the unjabbed. At this point, the list of instances where Walensky has been proven wrong is a long one.

The More Shots You Get, the More Likely You’ll Die of COVID

To those actually analysing and paying attention to the data — which Walensky apparently must not be doing, or else she wouldn’t be going to a public pharmacy to get injected for the fifth time — her COVID diagnosis is no surprise.

As noted by Dr. Charles Hoffe in a September 15, 2022, interview with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, “The more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19.” An excerpt from the interview is included above. You can find the full interview on Bitchute.19

According to the latest data from Canada, summarised by Hoffe, 85% of Canadians have received at least two COVID shots, and in June 2022, 92% of all COVID deaths were in fully jabbed individuals. And, while only 34% of Canadians had received three or four doses, they made up 81% of all COVID deaths in the month of June:

“This is the clearest evidence that the more shots you have, the more likely you will die of COVID,” Hoffe said. “These [shots] are severely damaging the immune system. And so, the discrimination against those who have chosen to be vaxx free is absolutely absurd because those are the people who are going to survive.”

The Legal Architecture for Genocide

In closing, many of us have wondered just how the FDA, CDC and other governmental agencies can act with impunity and get away with what is essentially murder.

Well, in a June 2022 interview20 with Dr. Jane Ruby of “The Jane Ruby Show,” Watt, the paralegal whom I quoted earlier, explained how the U.S. Congress has, over the past 30 years, slowly but surely paved the way for legalised tyranny and even genocide.

“According to Watt, the reason the Food and Drug Administration is not protecting the public from what is clearly the most dangerous ‘vaccine’ the world has ever seen is because it’s part of a biowarfare program run jointly by the FDA, Health and Human Services, the Defence Department, the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Pfizer, Moderna and the World Health Organisation.”

In short, what were once state and/or federal crimes or human rights violations have been legalised through statutory revisions. Watt also describes in an April 28, 2022, Substack article how this regulatory framework grew into being.21 As noted in that article:

“The basic goal of the architects, which has been achieved, was to set up legal conditions in which all governing power in the United States could be automatically transferred from the citizens and the three Constitutional branches into the two hands of the Health and Human Services Secretary, effective at the moment the HHS Secretary himself declared a public health emergency, legally transforming free citizens into enslaved subjects …

Congress and US Presidents legalised and funded the overthrow of the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. government and the American people, through a massive domestic bioterrorism program relabeled as a public health program, conducted by the HHS Secretary and Secretary of Defence on behalf of the World Health Organisation and its financial backers.”

In another article titled “COVID-19 Injectable Bioweapons as Case Study in Legalised, Government-Operated Domestic Bioterrorism,” Watt explains why the FDA is not protecting the public from what is clearly the most dangerous “vaccine” the world has ever seen, by any metric whatsoever:22

“FDA is not pulling the EUA products from the market or stopping the ‘vaccination’ campaign because Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf are running the US government’s bioterrorism program jointly with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.”

How to Protect and Restore Our Rights and Freedoms

In her April 28 article,23 Watt lays out a plan for how to build a case “to prosecute members of Congress, presidents, HHS secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.” Less drastic measures presented by Watt during her interview with Ruby include:24

Speaking out against and educating other about how the tyranny is being implemented to prevent it from getting worse — something professor Mattias Desmet has been recommending

has been recommending Getting the U.S. out of the WHO and not funding it anymore

Congress could repeal the statutes that put this framework into place, or implement oversight to rein in the HHS, which is the institutional structure that is running this overthrow scheme, or dissolve the HHS altogether

Given enough political pressure the HHS could also voluntarily roll back the regulations that form the framework for legalised tyranny and bring back Nuremberg Code principles. For example, informed consent principles have been nullified, which is what has enabled mask and vaccine mandates. Those regulations need to be reversed and informed consent principles reinstated

Federal judges also need to start hearing Constitutional cases, which they’ve so far rejected

State legislatures can also consider secession to protect the Constitutional rights of their residents

