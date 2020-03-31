The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Inside Covid-19: Survivor’s guide to working remotely; Promising drugs to fight the virus – Ep 9
In episode nine of Inside Covid-19 we take a look at some promising developments in the medicines used to fight the virus; hear from a specialist in the subject who has 22 years of personal experience on how to survive being forced to work from home; and discover how Foodflow, an innovative Western Cape charity set up to address food insecurity, is now looking to expand to other parts of the country. – Alec Hogg
In the Covid-19 headlines today:
- For the second successive day, the official number of South Africans infected with Covid-19 rose only modestly Tuesday. The Department of Health reported that the country now has 1,353 confirmed cases, an increase of just 2% from Monday which was itself up only 4% on Sunday. The deaths, however, rose from three to five by Tuesday. Thus far 39,500 South Africans have been tested. The latest growth rates are down sharply from the 30% daily increases reported ahead of the 21 day lockdown.
- Confirmed global infections, however, continue to rise by double digits with John Hopkins University reporting 823,479 confirmed cases Tuesday night, up 10.5% on the day before. Confirmed infections in the US continue to grow at 20% a day, having risen to almost 175,000. Projections released yesterday by the University of Washington show the illness is likely to cause 84,000 deaths of Americans by August with the figure peaking at over 2,200 per day in the next fortnight. The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo admitted at a press conference yesterday that US authorities underestimated Covid-19 and “it’s more powerful, its more dangerous than we expected.”
- Second only to the US, Italian infections are now at 105,000, and deaths at almost 12,500. For the first time, however the growth in both infection and mortality rates in Italy have started to slow. In Spain, a split is being threatened in the coalition government with the far left political party trying to enact a complete freeze on all economic activity to address a pandemic where deaths now exceed 8,000. In China, the return to normality continues with infection rates static.
- South African investors went bargain hunting yesterday for Covid-19 casualties, with MTN’s share price jumping 19%; Sasol up 17%, banks Absa and Nedbank rising 18% and 13% respectively; and property blue chip Growthpoint gaining 11%. The JSE’s rally mirrored that of most other stock markets, although the late improvement is far from enough to offset heavy Covid-19 inspired losses earlier this month, which made the three months to end March the worst quarter since the Global Financial Crisis almost a dozen years ago.
