Inside Covid-19: Following the smart money; rock star economists on where we’re heading – Ep 11
In episode eleven of Inside Covid-19, we hear how the smart money is playing the investment markets; a special treat as two rock star economists (Mariana Mazzucato and Martin Wolf) share how the world will change through Covid-19; the WHO shatters the myth of the virus only killing the elderly; a potential breakthrough in treatment through transfusions of the plasma of the previously infected; and smart investors are accumulating shares of Cloud and online retail companies. – Alec Hogg
First in the Covid-19 headlines today:
- Deaths rose above 50,000 Thursday with a quarter of those in Italy and a fifth in Spain. French mortalities hit 4,000 on Thursday, overtaking China as the third hardest hit nation. Confirmed global infections are on the verge of rising above a million, having increased 9% yesterday to 965,000 according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At around 220,000, the US has twice as many confirmed infections as Italy and Spain. On the upside, around a fifth of those infected have now recovered, with 75,000 of them in China. South Africa’s confirmed cases on Wednesday were officially 1,380, up a modest 27 on the previous day.
- Covid-19 is proving the final straw for many previously struggling businesses. Famous Brands announced Thursday that it is cutting off any further funding to the UK hamburger franchise Gourmet Burger Kitchen, acquired three and a half years ago for R2.1bn. Also teetering is South Africa’s horse racing industry whose listed company Phumelela says its revenue has fallen to virtually zero and once the crisis is past it will be forced to substantially reduce stakes available for those ultimately funding the industry, the racehorse owners.
- US unemployment queues doubled by a new record of 6.6m this week after a 15-fold surge the week before, taking the growth in a fortnight to 10m workers. During 2008’s Global Financial Crisis it took 19 weeks for a similar increase in America’s unemployed. The Covid-19 crisis, however has seen a massive swing to digitally-based businesses with online shopping giant Amazon.com having hired 80,000 new workers since the virus first hit the US. Amazon is America’s second largest employer with over 500,000 staff.
- As we get a better understanding about Covid-19, the more we realise previously held beliefs were wrong. Take the widely held perception that it is only the elderly who are at risk. The World Health Organisation has now exposed that myth, warning data shows this is actually not true – younger people are dying too. This has particular implications for Africa whose youthful demographics suggested it was relatively immune.
