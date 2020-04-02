Inside Covid-19: Following the smart money; rock star economists on where we’re heading – Ep 11

In episode eleven of Inside Covid-19, we hear how the smart money is playing the investment markets; a special treat as two rock star economists (Mariana Mazzucato and Martin Wolf) share how the world will change through Covid-19; the WHO shatters the myth of the virus only killing the elderly; a potential breakthrough in treatment through transfusions of the plasma of the previously infected; and smart investors are accumulating shares of Cloud and online retail companies. – Alec Hogg

First in the Covid-19 headlines today: