Inside Covid-19: Level 4 from May; BCG clinical tests Monday; UIF pays 30%; Chilling view from ICU frontline. – Ep 24

In episode 24 of Inside Covid-19, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lays down the post-lockdown rules; a 500 person clinical test on BCG vaccines kicks off next week; 75 000 people contribute R2.6bn into the Solidarity Fund; low but rapidly growing UIF disbursements; and a chilling end to the episode as an ICU doctor shares how she and colleagues are preparing for the possibility that 20% of them will die from the coronavirus when the infection wave hits SA. – Alec Hogg

First in the Covid-19 headlines today:

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country will take a cautious approach to its emergence from lockdown, announcing restrictions will be reduced from the level five to four on May 1 st .

. Despite the lockdown, the long feared exponential acceleration of South African coronavirus deaths appears to have begun with the Department of Health announcing that by Thursday night 75 people had died from the virus, 10 of them new representing an increase of 15%. Confirmed cases posted by far the biggest single day’s increase at 318, or almost 9%, to 3,853. The previous highest daily increase was the 251 confirmed infections on April 18. The country’s first four cases were reported on March 9. Worldometer.info confirmed global infections are just below 2.7m with deaths at over 188,000.

On Monday, Stellenbosch University Professor Andreas Diacon will be launching a 500 person trial aiming to determine whether the BCG vaccines are indeed a shield against Covid-19. The trial involves the re-vaccination of BCG, which has been universally applied in South Africa since 1973. Numerous reports have pointed out a correlation between infection rates of countries where BCG is universally administered being far lower than in those countries like the USA, Italy and Belgium, where it was never used.

The Solidarity Fund, launched last month in President Ramaphosa’s State of Disaster address, today announced that it has received pledges worth R2.6bn from 75,000 South Africans and around 1,000 businesses. In addition, 75 individuals have been seconded by 25 organisations to offer their services free of charge. The Fund says it has already invested R1bn in critical interventions, mainly procuring Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers and disbursing food parcels for vulnerable people.

America’s unemployed swelled by another 4.4m last week, taking the job losses since the coronavirus hit to more than 26 million. And globally, economic activity collapsed with the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index for the US dropping from 41 in March to 27 in April, its lowest since October 2009. Its European equivalent plunged to a record low of 13 for an index where 50 is neutral. The oil price continued to recover after the extraordinary events of the past few days, with Brent Crude rising 8% to $22 a barrel, and the American benchmark WTI price up 29% to $16.50. The collateral damage from Covid-19 has been focused primarily on the economic cost of lockdowns. But today the World Health Organisation warned that the global reallocation of resources to focus on the coronavirus could double malaria deaths to more than 750,000 this year.

