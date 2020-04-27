Inside Covid-19: Level 4 toolbox for businesses; Chris Bateman’s story; HSRC: How SAs have been hit – Ep25

Episode 25 of Inside Covid-19 is dominated by the easing of lockdown restrictions dominates; we have a moving discussion from Biznews colleague Chris Bateman who explains why being infected with Covid-19 is a likely death sentence for himself and other immune suppressed people; also the HSRC report on what the lockdown has done to SA; UK prime minister Boris Johnson and his nation’s fight against the invisible mugger; and why it takes so long to recover after being forced onto a ventilator. – Alec Hogg

First in the Covid-19 headlines today:

South Africa registered 185 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total thus far to 4,546. One more virus-related death increased the national total to 87. The country is significantly ramping up its testing with over 168,000 tests having been conducted by Sunday night. The country’s lockdown moves from level five to level four on Friday, 1 May. Lots more on who is affected and how it works coming up.

South Africa is among the many countries taking cautious steps to ease lockdowns as the growth in new Covid-19 cases, now at almost 3m globally with deaths at 207,000, starts to slow around the world. Most notably, New Zealand said it had virtually eliminated the virus with no widespread undetected community transmission and China reported just three new cases, a record daily low. Taiwan has reported no new cases in more than two weeks. In the worst affected country with a third of the world’s infections, the USA, is also starting to ease back on lockdowns, even in hardest hit New York whose governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday outlined a phased re-opening of the state. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back at work and said the country is passing through the peak of the pandemic.

