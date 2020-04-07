Inside Covid-19: Allan Gray on market outlook; BoJo in ICU; Will BCG protect SA, lockdown be extended? – Ep 14

In episode 14 of the Inside Covid-19 podcast, Allan Gray’s view on the share market rebound – and the way ahead after the crash; Ron Whelan applies his mind to the major issues of the moment from protection by the BCG vaccine to whether SA’s lockdown will continue beyond April 16th; we find out how a South African businesswoman stranded in Bali is running her business by cellphone; and bad news for the economy and property prices, as a 4.5% contraction is in prospect. – Alec Hogg

