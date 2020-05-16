Making the old new again… A retro Covid-19 comeback

Vestact CEO Paul Theron made an interesting observation in one of his newsletters this week.

He spoke about how old school ‘Drive-Ins’ could very well make a comeback with new social distancing protocols in place.

With cinemas now closed, is this a case of the disrupted disrupting the disruptor?

Paul thinks it’ll be a short win tough, especially in the US where 300 of the venues still exist; but will more of the old return in the new normal?

