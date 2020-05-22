Covid-19 pandemic in pictures – updated graphs that matter to South Africans

By Douglas Parker*

The raw information for this report is sourced from the Coronavirus Tracker on the internet made available by Worldometer. I source the data at 12pm each day, NZ time. The data all relates to the previous day.

Results today show that the total worldwide case numbers are now: +- 5,189,000

The percentage of people who are likely still ill from the virus totals: 5%

The percentage of people who have recovered from the infection is: 1%

And the total percentage of people who have died from the virus is: 4%

Countries experiencing the heaviest burden in new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours are:

Top Countries 21 May

USA: 27,347

Brazil: 16,730

Russia: 8,849

India: 6,198

Peru: 4,749

TOTAL 63,873 which is 61% of the world total

Trends in New cases worldwide

Total global new cases today were: +- 105,380 taking the 7 day average to around 95,370

Another increase in case numbers today, this time due to a surge of new cases in the USA. The UK reported +-2,600 new cases, with yesterday’s “zero” being a correction in total case numbers. In the Southern Hemisphere group, Australia recorded 2 new cases, South Africa a high 1,134 and New Zealand just 1.

The focus today is on trends in South Africa. Columbia is selected as a peer as it has a similar population, is at a similar stage of the pandemic cycle, and also following a slow trajectory. Columbia may have peaked, but South Africa does not show that yet. Similar sized European countries peaked at around 8,000 daily cases after about 5 weeks. South Africa is showing a longer, slower growth.

Douglas Parker is the Managing Director of Douglas Parker Associates. There is more info on his website: http://www.douglasparker.co.za/

