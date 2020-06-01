Inside Covid-19: Why we need a testing pivot; Singing Gauteng GPs send message of hope. Ep 41

In episode 41 of Inside Covid-19, we take a look at why South Africa’s testing regime is changing to take account of recent learnings; we hear the voices of 30 Gauteng doctors sending an unusual message of hope to South Africa; there’s an analysis of why people in sunnier climates fight off Covid-19 better; the IMF’s number two tells us why the global lender of last resort is well positioned to help countries like SA overcome the financial cost of fighting the pandemic; and we pop into the education minister’s discussion with the media on why schools didn’t open today as planned. – Alec Hogg

In the Covid-19 headlines today:

South Africa’s new infections totalled 1,716, slightly down on Sunday’s number and the fifth successive day at a similar level. That takes the country’s total recorded Covid-19 cases to just over 34,350, of whom half are formally described as having recovered. There were 22 new deaths reported today, down from Sunday’s 40. Mortalities now total 705 which is exactly 2% of total infections. South Africa’s mortality rate is a third of the global average of 6% with deaths now at 375,000 worldwide from 6.3m reported cases. After slowing recently, the US reported a spike on Sunday with more than 20 000 new cases and 638 deaths, the world’s highest for the day. Brazil is a new hot spot with almost 16 500 new infections on Sunday taking the total to over 500 000, second in the world behind the US’s 1.8m. Brazil’s 480 deaths takes its total to over 29 000, above Spain and France. The US remains the hardest hit nation with 106 000 deaths, roughly eight out of every ten of those in people aged 65 or older. Next is the UK at almost 38 500 mortalities and Italy at 33,500.

An impromptu remote choir of 30 Gauteng doctors supported by Bryan Schimmel, one of the country’s top musical directors, have released a Covid-19 video song to send a message of hope. The project was put together by the recently established 150-strong Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration group. None of the doctors are professional artists and each clip in the video was filmed in isolation at their workplace.

The proposed re-opening of South African schools has been postponed by a week, giving the laggards time to get fully prepared. At a media briefing today, education minister Angie Motshekga said personal protective equipment had not been delivered to all schools and reorganising the curriculum took longer than anticipated. Highlights of that session later in this episode.

Panda, the Pandemics – Data and Analysis group says the South African government’s official advisory group which is projecting 40,000 mortalities needs to make their models public. Panda co-ordinator Nick Hudson described the 40,000 forecast made by the officially sanctioned SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis as “outlandish” and at least four times too high.

South Africans were able to acquire their favourite tipples today for the first time in nine weeks and reacted by forming long queues outside bottle stores and other alcohol sellers. The SA liquor industry said the re-opening went without major hitches, a statement from its umbrella body saying members of the alcohol industry were unanimous in their praise for the way retailers, restaurants, taverns, and consumers rose to the challenge and demonstrated the safe and legal re-opening of the sector.

