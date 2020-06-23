Inside Covid-19: Pandemic exclusives – ours with Dr Salim Karim, WSJ’s with Donald Trump. Ep 51

In Episode 51 of Inside Covid-19, there’s an update on South Africa’s war against the coronavirus from the country’s designated expert Dr Salim Abdool Karim; we hear about insurers that are refusing to settle billions in business interruption claims; there’s a look back to the Black Death and the Spanish Flu to try understand what the economy will look like after the pandemic; and we go inside the Oval Office with the exclusive interview our partners at the Wall Street Journal held with US president Donald Trump on the pandemic. – Alec Hogg

