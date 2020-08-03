Inside Covid-19: “Peaked” argument gathers momentum; Rationality on IMF loan; Where 2m distancing comes from. Ep 67

In Episode 67 of Inside Covid-19, we take a closer look at Vitality’s successful crowdfunding approach to helping the nation fight the coronavirus; there’s a rational perspective on South Africa’s hotly debated R71bn pandemic-related loan from the IMF; we hear from the independent actuaries and professionals group PANDA on why data suggests the country is at or close to an infection peak; and if you ever wondered where that two metre social distancing rule came from, the answer’s coming up. – Alec Hogg

