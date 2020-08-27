Inside Covid-19: Life under level 2 – Lenasia’s response system; changes for Vitality members. Ep 77

CDC says it is supporting multiple efforts to better understand the impact of Covid-19 during pregnancy on both the mother and infant. Data collected as part of these efforts can help direct public health action and inform clinical guidance for the care of affected pregnant women and their infants.

vulnerable age group. Inc. said Wednesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced immune responses in people aged 56 years and older that were comparable to those seen in younger adults in a small study, a promising sign for a

Older adults are at higher risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 than younger people. While Moderna and other companies are racing to develop vaccines to protect people from the new coronavirus, some experts have been concerned that vaccines won’t offer as much protection in older adults.

The company has started a large, pivotal trial aimed at assessing whether the immune responses translate into actual protection from Covid-19 disease . So far, Moderna has enrolled more than 15,200 volunteers—toward a goal of 30,000 – who are receiving either the vaccine or a placebo.

Researchers will track whether the rate of symptomatic Covid-19 is lower among vaccinated people than in unvaccinated people.