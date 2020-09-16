Inside Covid-19: CR says – download tracing app to avoid strict lockdown; Discovery results. Ep 86

Covid-19 is disproportionately killing minority children in the US, especially those with underlying health conditions, according to a federal report that shows how devastation from Covid-19 among black and hispanic adults has carried down to their kids.

Of around the 190,000 deaths attributed to the virus in the US, 121 of those who died by the 31st of July were under the age of 21. This is according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Three out of four were of hispanic, black, American Indian or of Alaskan descent.