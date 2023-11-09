By Chris Steyn

Some of the missing billions investors lost in South Africa’s latest Ponzi scheme could be sitting in off-shore accounts.

Here is a list of some of the companies linked to the BHI Trust of mastermind Craig Warriner and to people involved in his trust:

* BHI Interna􏰀tional 2nd Floor

Coastal Building

Wickham’s Cay II, Road Town

Tortola

Bri􏰀tish Virgin Islands

Work phone 1:

+12844949820

[email protected]

* Drake Fund Advisors Administrator to BHI Interna􏰀tional Ltd – Newman George Leech

2nd Floor

Coastal Building

Wickham’s Cay II, Road Town

Tortola

Briti􏰀sh Virgin Islands

Work phone 1:

+12844949820

* Wasabi Management Ltd – Kaddy Cost; Newman George Leech

BVI Company Number – 1889968

Management Company for BHI Interna􏰀tional Ltd 2nd Floor

Coastal Building

Wickham’s Cay II, Road Town

Tortola

Bri􏰀tish Virgin Islands

Work phone 1:

+12844949820

*RE CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD Company number 12922405 HALDANE, Michael Philip Adam

7th Floor, 105 Strand, London, England, WC2R 0AA

Preliminary investigations by independent forensic investigator Bart Henderson and a group of veteran investigators assisting him would suggest Haldane, the founder of Global and Local has – through a network of at least 11 special purpose or related party vehicles and entities, made up of companies local and offshore – enabled and benefitted massively from the BHI Fund.

The network of entities uncovered so far numbers 16.

Haldane and Cost were also directors in Rubicon Administration Services, presumably the same one that charged Global and Local investors admin fees.

And Haldane also seems to be the director of G & L, which is 100% owned by Rubicon Limited in which Haldane appears to be the ultimate beneficial owner.

The close business ties between Haldane and Warriner continued in Amalgum with both seemingly being directors.

Haldane also popped up as a director of Global Capital Solutions, which is suspected of being 100% per cent owned by a certain Go Big Trust.

According to dozens of investors and their sworn affidavits, Global and Local had aggressively punted the BHI fund for years, systematically steering clients away from safer funds.

According to a 20 March 2023 SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) filing, UNIFORM APPLICATION FOR INVESTMENT ADVISER REGISTRATION, New Age Alpha Advisors, LLC, a company in the US (with an office in SA) applied for Global and Local to be registered as an Investment advisor. The application declares Global and Local as having R2.45billion portfolio under management.

It gives the address as 18TH FLOOR , METAL BOX BUILDING, 25 OWL ST, BRAAMFONTEIN WERF, JOHANNESBURG.

And gives this answer to “Briefly describe the books and records kept at this location”: “GLOBAL & LOCAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS (PTY) LTD. (“GLOBAL & LOCAL”) HAS HIRED NAAA AS A SUB-ADVISER TO MANAGE CERTAIN FUNDS. GLOBAL AND LOCAL MAINTAINS ALL REQUIRED BOOKS AND RECORDS FOR THE FUNDS.”

Furthermore, in the case of Global & Local Investment Advisors (Pty) Ltd v Fouche (71/2019 [2020] ZASCA 8;2021 (1) SA 371 SCA (18 March 2020), the court held that Global & Local had failed to act in Mr. Fouche’s best interests.

Henderson feels the sequestration of the BHI Trust was “premature”.

“An appropriate step would have been to bring an application to freeze the assets of BHI through a preservation order while every effort with urgency is made to see the big picture,” he says.

“The liquidation process, and the recent granting of sweeping powers to appoint a phalanx of accountants and investigators by the Masters Office brings with it astronomical costs and expenses. For the Liquidators astronomical fees. All of this at the cost of the creditors.”

Henderson sees this as a matter for the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

“Investigations into BHI and companies such as Global and Local, it’s Directors, Global and Local affiliate/associate companies and their Directors must be conducted immediately.

“The Financial Standards Conduct Authority or the Department of Finance should seek an urgent Presidential Proclamation for the SIU to investigate the debacle, and further protect the hapless investors caught in this massive fraud.

“Victims can then through appointed counsel, in a class action, in an Investors vs. BHI Trust and Others claim against assets confiscated/forfeited by/to the SIU.”

Henderson says the BHI case also calls for an “immediate commission of inquiry, in the vein of Masterbond and others”.

In the interim, a criminal complaint has been filed against at least another 2 individuals and 11 corporate entities Directors.

“This matter is not simply about BHI and it’s enablers either. Its a stinging indictment of the industry, an FSCA who were warned and did nothing and many in the industry who knew and said nothing,” Henderson says.

Haldane has been asked for his comment. This story will be updated if it is received.

