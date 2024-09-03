Jabulani Khumalo, founder of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, has accused the Zuma family of manipulating MK’s leadership through deceit and forgery, revealing how Jacob Zuma’s daughter allegedly forged his signature to install Zuma as party president.

BizNews Reporter

In an explosive interview with BizNews, Jabulani Khumalo, the founder of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, unveiled how the Zuma family allegedly manipulated the party’s leadership through deceit and forgery. Central to this revelation is Khumalo’s claim that former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile, fraudulently forged his signature to install Zuma as the president of MK, marking a dramatic betrayal of the party’s founding principles.

Khumalo recounted how, from the outset, he and Zuma had agreed to keep individuals tainted by corruption far from the leadership of MK. “The first agreement was that in Umkhonto we Sizwe, we don’t want people who are tainted, whose name[s] are in the State Capture [Commission], whose name is being announced on certain corruptions and whatever. We don’t want those people,” Khumalo explained.

This pact was intended to ensure that MK remained a party of integrity, free from the scandals that had plagued South Africa’s political elite. However, Khumalo soon discovered that Zuma had other plans. “As we moved on, he brought all his family,” Khumalo said, describing how Zuma’s relatives, particularly his daughter Duduzile, began to exert influence within the party.

The situation escalated when Khumalo learned that Duduzile Zuma had forged her father’s signature on a document that falsely appointed him as the president of MK. “His daughter then forged my signature and put him as president and submitted to the IEC,” Khumalo revealed. This fraudulent act not only undermined Khumalo’s leadership but also marked a turning point in the internal power struggle within MK.

Khumalo’s revelations did not stop there. He accused Jacob Zuma of secretly meeting with individuals implicated in the State Capture Commission, directly violating their agreement to exclude corrupt figures from the party. “He went behind my back and had meetings with the people who are tainted, who are people that are in a State Capture Commission, people who have done lots of corruption in the companies of the government,” Khumalo said.

According to Khumalo, these secret dealings and the involvement of Zuma’s family members were part of a broader strategy to seize control of MK and use it for their own purposes. He pointed to Duduzile as a disruptive force within the party, whose actions created chaos and division. “His daughter started to be crazy and started making lots of problems within the organisation, lying, bringing in liars,” Khumalo stated.

The ongoing legal battle over the leadership of MK, spurred by the signature forgery, has brought these issues to the forefront, casting a harsh light on the Zuma family’s alleged manipulation of the party. Khumalo’s account offers a rare and troubling insight into how the Zuma family operates, revealing a pattern of deceit, corruption, and power grabs that threaten to undermine the very foundations of the MK party.

As Khumalo continues his fight to reclaim the party he founded, his story raises serious questions about the lengths to which the Zuma family is willing to go to maintain their influence in South African politics.

