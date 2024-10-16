BHI Ponzi: Court grants Haldane travel permission, investors outraged

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Asime Nyide

In a controversial turn of events, Michael Haldane, founder of Global and Local and one of the primary accused in the BHI Trust Ponzi scheme, was granted permission by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court to travel to Tokyo in November to visit a sick relative. The court’s decision has stunned many investors, who feel that allowing Haldane to leave the country is difficult to comprehend, given the seriousness of the charges he faces.

The BHI Trust Ponzi scheme, one of South Africa’s most damaging financial frauds, has left thousands of investors devastated, with life savings lost and families facing financial ruin. Both Michael Haldane and Sona Pillay, Managing Director of Rubicon Trust, have been charged with fraud and money laundering in connection with the scheme, which is alleged to have unlawfully siphoned hundreds of millions from investors over the past decade.

A Controversial Court Decision

Today’s proceedings, initially expected to bring more clarity, have instead sparked outrage. While the case was postponed to March 11, 2025, to allow further investigation into the intricate web of financial dealings tied to the Ponzi scheme, the decision to grant Haldane permission to leave the country is causing deep concern. Haldane, who turned himself in on June 3, 2024, has consistently maintained his innocence, cooperating with authorities. However, his central role in the scandal, coupled with the sheer scale of the alleged fraud, raises significant questions about the wisdom of allowing him to travel internationally.

For defrauded investors, this decision feels like a slap in the face. Many worry that Haldane’s trip could potentially delay justice or, worse, provide him an opportunity to avoid further legal proceedings. Numerous investors have already expressed their frustration by sending emails to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), voicing their opposition to the decision. Some fear that Haldane could take advantage of the travel opportunity to secure assets or manipulate critical information.

A Complex Case with Deep Implications and Katrinos Cost

This case, marked by its complexity, involves not only Haldane and Pillay but a wider network of associates. One of the most significant revelations today was a statement made by Craig Warriner, the alleged mastermind of the Ponzi scheme, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence. According to Warriner, Katrinos Cost, another key suspect, is currently overseas and reportedly possesses the entire BHI Trust client records and database. This new information has intensified the focus on the role of Cost in the scheme and the challenge of obtaining key evidence that may be crucial for the prosecution’s case.

Additionally, the issue of money laundering is likely to become central to the case, with investigators focusing on how the scheme’s operators concealed the origins of the stolen funds. Sona Pillay’s gambling activities, for example, reportedly involved large amounts of cash being laundered through casinos. Pillay and Haldane allegedly moved millions of rands in investor money into personal accounts and offshore entities.

Investors Demand Accountability

For the defrauded investors, the court’s decision today highlights the broader frustrations with the justice system’s handling of the case. As the investigation drags on, many feel that the wheels of justice are turning too slowly, leaving them uncertain about their financial future. The BHI Trust Ponzi scheme, which unraveled in late 2023, has left thousands of South Africans devastated, and the prospect of recovering stolen assets seems increasingly distant.

The NPA will likely face mounting pressure in the coming weeks as investors continue to raise their concerns about Haldane’s travel and the overall pace of the investigation. With court proceedings now postponed until next year, many fear that justice will be further delayed. The stakes remain high, not just for the accused, but for a financial system still grappling with the fallout of one of the country’s largest Ponzi schemes.

The next hearing is set for March 2025, leaving investors and the public waiting for further answers.

