From honey trap to murder… true tales of a Task Force sting

“R10 000 for 60 bottles of honey…that were never delivered. That is how a top SAPS Task Force Commander explains a deposit into his account by a top University of Fort Hare (UFH) official who is currently under arrest for murder.“

By Chris Steyn

R10 000 for 60 bottles of honey…that were never delivered.

That is how a top SAPS Task Force Commander explains a deposit into his account by a top University of Fort Hare (UFH) official who is currently under arrest for murder.

The officer is Lieutenant Colonel Ntate Paul Khumalo who is currently deployed as MAJOC (Mission Area Joint Operations Centre) Commander of the National Task Team investigating political related incidents around KwaZulu-Natal.

The buyer of the honey is Isaac Plaatjies, UFH’s former Director of Investigations and Vetting and one of 10 accused of involvement in the murders of UFH Fleet Manager Petrus Roets and the Vice-Chancellor’s bodyguard, Richard Vesele, as well as the attempted murders of Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhele Buhlungu and Deputy VC Renuka Vithal.

This is according to an affidavit seen by BizNews.

In the affidavit made by Colonel Khumalo in August this year (2024), he describes how he had met Plaatjies in January last year (2023) after leading the Multi-Disciplinary Task team to East London to investigate the UFH murders and attempted murders.

In fact, Plaatjies became his first point of contact “whenever the team wanted to interview any person of interest”.

“The team created a good working relationship and trust with him as he seems to know lot of things and cases within the university.”

Colonel Khumalo then relates how “one day” Plaatjies asked him if he could sell him honey as he had heard that the Colonel was selling honey.

“I told him yes; I do but I was out of stock in East London. I will make arrangements. He placed an order of 60 bottles of honey which 1kg cost R150.00. I asked why so many bottles? He said, ‘I thought you always take note that whenever I drink my tea I take it with honey’ and he is placing an order. I further informed him that I will bring them when I come back from Pretoria because they will need to be transported and it was at that time when I sent him my account Capitec account number. On the 23rd September 2023 whilst I was at home, I received an amount of R10,000 into my Capitec Savings account number…Few minutes after receiving the money, Mr Plaatjies phoned and said, ‘I have sent the money my brother’ and I confirmed to have received it. I asked him why he add extra R1000? He replied by saying it is for transport of which I don’t charge for transport.”

The fact that the honey was never delivered, is thus explained by Colonel Khumalo: “After two weeks I returned to East London but did not have the honey to make up the 60 bottles needed. I explained to Mr Plaatjies who understood and said I should not stress as he is not in hurry of the honey, that actually surprised me. Later on, our investigation revealed that Mr Plaatjies was the mastermind behind the reported cases at UFH and subsequently we arrested him after I set up a meeting with him as the contact person for the university. The honey was then not delivered to him due to his arrest. His order is available for delivery and his refund is also available but as he arrested I do not know how to return it or where to deliver it.”

BizNews has sent this email to Colonel Khumalo: “We are covering the UFH cases, and – having read the affidavits – we would like to inquire whether you have been able to deliver the 60 bottles of honey to Plaatjies or whether you have been able to refund him. We would appreciate an update from you, please.”

Comment from the colonel will be added in full to this story should it be received.

