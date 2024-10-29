Ian Cameron addresses SAPS audit and controversial BELA Bill

Ian Cameron, DA spokesperson on police, addressed the need for a SAPS leadership audit to tackle inefficiency and political appointments, which he sees as root issues behind South Africa’s crime challenges. He also criticised the controversial BELA Bill, which allows schools to facilitate abortions for minors without parental consent.

In an interview with BizNews Briefing, Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on police, Ian Cameron, shared his thoughts on recent political and social issues, focusing on police reform and the contentious BELA Bill in South Africa. Cameron, formerly with Action Society, has long been a proponent of a structural audit within the South African Police Service (SAPS) and welcomed the recent moves toward implementing this audit. However, he also voiced concerns about leadership and appointment practices within the police force, while touching upon public fears surrounding the implications of the BELA Bill.

The BELA Bill and Its Controversial Clauses

Cameron’s interview began by addressing the BELA Bill, which has drawn significant public criticism, particularly among religious groups, traditional leaders, and homeschooling advocates. The bill proposes several changes in South Africa’s education sector, some of which have raised alarm among stakeholders for being potentially unconstitutional.

In a previous BizNews interview, Christopher Cordero, a vocal opponent of the bill, highlighted concerns over several provisions. Among the most debated points is the power the bill would grant to close small schools, particularly those with fewer than 135 students, without providing justifiable reasons—a move that could disproportionately affect rural communities. Furthermore, the bill’s management of learner pregnancies was flagged as problematic. Specifically, Clause 39 grants authority to the Minister of Education to regulate learner pregnancy management, potentially allowing for abortions for students as young as 12 without parental consent.

“It’s shocking,” Cameron commented on the implications of the bill, expressing his disbelief that such provisions could be included. He noted that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has largely refrained from commenting on the bill’s more contentious clauses, raising concerns about the legislative oversight and transparency surrounding the bill’s development.

SAPS Audit: A Long-Awaited Reform

Pivoting from the BELA Bill to his primary focus, Cameron discussed the SAPS structural audit, a reform he has ardently advocated for over the years. The initiative aims to evaluate the competencies and qualifications of senior police officials, many of whom, Cameron argues, have been appointed based on political connections rather than merit. According to Cameron, these appointments have led to inefficiencies within SAPS and contributed to the country’s high crime rates.

The skills audit proposal initially emerged from discussions during a police portfolio committee meeting, following recommendations by the Auditor-General and SAPS management. The audit is intended to focus on SAPS’s leadership levels, starting with the top 50 positions, in a bid to identify and address any instances of cadre deployment—a practice in which political allies are appointed to influential positions regardless of qualifications.

“There are currently over 200 generals in the SAPS, a figure far too high for a police force that’s struggling with resource shortages and budget constraints,” Cameron asserted. “If we are to solve the core issues within SAPS, we need to start at the top. Leadership is the root cause of so many of our challenges, from lack of integrity to endemic corruption.”

The proposal for an audit has gained support across party lines in the portfolio committee and is expected to pass in Parliament in the coming weeks. Cameron remains hopeful that this measure will restore some efficiency within SAPS and curb crime, but he acknowledges that the process may be uncomfortable for certain parties involved.

Political Controversy Surrounding Appointments

Cameron did not hold back in critiquing specific appointments within SAPS, citing the case of Major General Mgobozi, who, despite her limited policing background, has been promoted to a senior operational position in the Western Cape. Cameron pointed out that Mgobozi who entered SAPS in an administrative capacity around fourteen years ago, lacks the experience necessary to combat organized crime effectively. Her appointment has, in his view, undermined SAPS’s capability in the Western Cape, a region particularly vulnerable to organized crime syndicates, including abalone poaching operations.

“I’ve faced a criminal defamation suit for exposing her appointment, but I stand by my assessment,” Cameron said. “If SAPS is to effectively combat organized crime, we need leaders who are fit for purpose, not those appointed due to political connections.”

Cameron has pushed for further investigation into several promotions within SAPS, some of which have been referred to the Public Service Commission. He emphasized the importance of appointing leaders with the requisite knowledge and skills to manage organized crime syndicates and rebuild public trust in SAPS.

A Crisis of Leadership

While SAPS grapples with resource shortages, Cameron argued that the primary issue lies in leadership. The audit is aimed at distinguishing between individuals appointed due to merit and those who owe their positions to political affiliations. Cameron contended that without addressing this leadership vacuum, any additional resources allocated to SAPS would only provide temporary relief.

“SAPS is often criticized for its inaction, yet when officers are proactive and engage with serious organized crime syndicates, they face public scrutiny,” he stated. “We must support the police in their efforts to combat crime effectively, while also ensuring checks and balances to avoid any abuse of power. We cannot expect officers to treat hardened criminals as if they were ordinary citizens—they are fighting dangerous criminals and need our full support.”

Cameron also noted that the police morale has improved in certain areas, attributing this shift to recent efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable. He urged the public and media to continue supporting police officers who take courageous steps to combat crime, stressing that while South Africa’s crime problem is complex, it is not insurmountable.

The Future of SAPS

Despite the challenges within SAPS, Cameron expressed optimism that the necessary skills exist within South Africa to run an effective police force. He argued that by leveraging expertise from both the public and private sectors, SAPS could be transformed into a more advanced and efficient service. However, he reiterated that this transformation is only possible with competent leadership at the helm.

As SAPS moves forward with the skills audit, Cameron remains hopeful that the “rotten apples” within the organization will be exposed, making way for a leadership structure based on accountability and merit. For Cameron, the audit represents a critical step toward building a police force that South Africans can trust, even if it means facing uncomfortable truths about the current state of SAPS leadership.

“Ultimately, if we resolve SAPS’s leadership issues, we can set a foundation for meaningful reform,” Cameron concluded. “It’s a tough journey, but it’s essential for the safety and well-being of our country.”

With the spotlight on both the BELA Bill and SAPS leadership, Cameron’s remarks reflect a broader call for accountability and transparency in South Africa’s public institutions, especially at a time when public confidence is critical.

