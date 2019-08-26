The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Best of BizNews Radio: Eskom; Township entrepreneurs; Company cockroaches; Grow your own managers
In this week’s Nutshell, there is a critical worldview of Eskom’s finances from Nick Smith-Saville from Debtwire. David Shapiro invokes Warren Buffet’s analogy of a cockroach as he examines companies in trouble, while the author of the Bosasa Billions, James Styan gives us more information of his meeting with Angelo Agrizzi. We examine GG Alcock’s unemployment figures and view that “the townships are full of entrepreneurs.” We also feature construction company WBHO’s outgoing chair Mike Wylie who gives us the five characteristics he looks for in managers and billionaire developer Vivian Reddy is enthused by his Umhlanga Mall where construction will soon be restarted. – Linda van Tilburg
