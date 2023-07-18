Crime Intelligence “Sleeping”…Crime barons looting…

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Crime Intelligence section is “sleeping” while transnational organised crime syndicates loot billions – and rampant lawlessness sabotages the economy. This has emerged from a BizNews interview with veteran crime fighter Yusuf Abramjee, who is also the founder of Tax Justice South Africa (TJSA). Every day, an estimated R250 million is looted from South Africa by the illicit economy – often with the help of corrupt officials – with “very little action” from government to counter it. Abramjee says South Africans should be “very, very worried” about the corruption in the ranks of government, civil servants, and politicians – and urges civil society to fight back and put pressure on the government to act. He warns that the new Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill will help illicit cigarette barons loot even more. He calls the recent spate of torching of trucks “economic sabotage” and asks: “Where was Crime Intelligence in the first place – before the first truck was set alight? Perhaps they’re still snoring. We know Crime Intelligence has been sleeping for years…” – Chris Steyn

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch Here

Relevant timestamps from the interview

00:09 – Introductions

00:25 – Yusuf Abramjee on the biggest culprits in terms of crime in the country

02:24 – On how he has seen this escalate over the years

04:07 – How could the new tobacco bill actually help illicit cigaret barons loot even more

05:50 – On what can South Africans do to try and stop that bill

07:13 – When was the last time we saw a big crime lord on trial?

09:02 – To what extent are corrupt cops and corrupt politicians enabling these crime bosses to stay in power

11:28 – On the recent torching of trucks

13:21 – Concludes

Listen Here

Highlights from the interview

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Crime Intelligence section is “sleeping” while transnational organised crime syndicates loot billions – and rampant lawlessness, like the torching of trucks, sabotages the economy.

This has emerged from a BizNews interview with veteran crime fighter Yusuf Abramjee, who is also the founder of Tax Justice SA (TJSA).

Every day, an estimated R250 million is looted from South Africa by the illicit economy.

“… these people are so organised that they’re making billions of rands annually…There is very little law enforcement…And unfortunately, we get the feeling that there’s very little action by government;…government seems to be taking a backseat when it comes to fighting, especially organised (crime) relating to the illicit trade” in cigarettes, alcohol, pharmaceutical- and other products.

Read more: Gauteng to launch new number plate system to combat crime and corruption

This allows organised crime lords to operate freely while the odd underling gets arrested. “…when it comes to the major kingpins involved in these industries, they are continuing to make money. The runners are being arrested…and the same with the illicit cigarette trade: the guy who drives the truck for his masters, he gets arrested, he gets a jail term or he gets a fine. We know when it comes to the kingpins, they continue to enjoy their freedom.”

Asked to what extent corrupt cops and politicians are enabling these crime bosses to stay in power, Abramjee answers: “You know and I know who they are…I don’t have to mention politicians’ names. You know who they are. You know who some of their best friends are. You know who funds them. And yet nothing happens. So I think that’s a major problem…I think the corruption that we are seeing within government ranks, within ranks of civil servants and politicians is something that we all need to be very, very worried about.”

To counter this, Abramjee says “we need to put pressure on the government”. He urges whistleblowers to come forward, but also calls for them to be protected. “We know the risk of becoming a whistleblower. Your life is at risk. People are scared. People come to me all the time and say, ‘I’ve got information about this particular person, that particular company, but I’m scared’. So there’s no assurance from the government, whether it is the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority), whether it’s the police and other authorities to protect these whistleblowers.”

Abramjee warns that the new Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill will boost the coffers of illicit cigarette barons – who are already stealing more than R20 billion a year in vital tax revenue. If passed, it could impose swingeing restrictions on manufacturers, retailers and consumers. Measures could include plain packaging, display bans and no-smoking zones outdoors, with jail terms ranging from six months for smoking in the wrong place outdoors, to 15 years for buying or selling cigarettes online.

“If you think that the illicit cigarette people involved with this trade are rich, let me assure you with this new bill, if it becomes law, we are in serious trouble. They are going to be lining the pockets of these criminals more than ever before.”

Abramjee urges South Africans to fight back. “…raise your voice, sign petitions, let your local lawmakers know that you are against this particular bill. How do we ever allow a bill to become law if it’s unconstitutional in that it appears some people are just pushing (it) through for whatever political reasons there may be, we are in serious trouble.”

Commenting on the recent spate of torching of trucks in a number of provinces, Abramjee says: “That is economic sabotage. We know that the industry, the trucking industry have raised their voices, the business industry have raised their voices. We know that the trucking industry is pivotal to our economy and to our salvation. And yet these criminals continue to run amok…where was Crime Intelligence in the first place – before the first truck was set alight? Perhaps they’re still snoring. We know Crime Intelligence has been sleeping for years…

“And I think the government does not have a grip on the situation. They keep on jumping from pillar to post. They’ll jump, they’ll go to the crime scene and the politicians and the police head will make a big noise and address the media to say we’re going to do A, B and C. But yes, these things happen over and over again. The same with the mass murders we’ve had, the same with all the other serious crimes we’ve had.

“It hampers our economy, our investment into South Africa…and it really troubles us to see that this lawlessness can continue right in broad daylight and very little action is taken.”

Read also:

(Visited 52 times, 52 visits today)