Pastor Christopher Claassen, president of the Spectrum National Party, says his switch into politics was a calling. In this interview, he unpacks the reason why he started the party in 2019 – and how he believes the Multi Parter Charter of SA, of which Spectrum is a member, will eject the ANC from power in next year’s national election. He spoke to Alec Hogg of BizNews.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Relevant timestamps from the interview

00:07 – Introductions

01:55 – Christopher Claassen on why they’re so many political parties being formed in the run up to elections

03:02 – The Multi party Charter

05:41 – His background from the church into politics

09:55 – Why start a political party – why not join one

14:19 – Cape Independence and chances of Multi Party Charter in 2024

18:48 – Changing the minds of people towards democracy

21:43 – Conclusions

Listen here

Highlights from the interview

Christopher Claassen, the president of the Spectrum National Party, shared insights into the changing political landscape in South Africa and his party’s vision for the future. The interview delved into topics such as the emergence of new political parties, the importance of multi-party cooperation, the challenges facing democracy in Africa, and Spectrum’s unique approach to governance.

The emergence of new political parties

Claassen acknowledged the proliferation of new political parties in South Africa in recent years, a phenomenon that signifies a vibrant democracy. He mentioned parties like ActionSA, Isanco, Rise Mzansi, BOSA, and Xiluva as examples of this growing trend. According to Claassen, these parties are driven by a shared desire for a fresh start for South Africa and a belief that they can collectively challenge the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The Multi-Party Charter

Claassen emphasised the importance of multi-party cooperation in unseating the ANC, which has held power for decades. He highlighted the Moonshot Pact, a coalition of political parties working together to achieve a common goal of securing more than 50% of the votes and ousting the ANC. Claassen believes that this approach is the key to bringing about meaningful change in the country.

Equal Race Governance Policy

Spectrum National Party distinguishes itself with its unique equal race governance policy, which allocates 25% representation to each of the four major racial groups in South Africa (black, brown, Indian, and white). Claassen views this policy as a means to address the deep-seated racial issues in the country, challenging the one-race dominance that has persisted both pre- and post-apartheid.

Challenges of Western Cape Independence

Regarding Western Cape independence, Claassen expressed reservations about the practicality of such a move. He pointed to the complexities of governance and the potential for further division within the province. Instead, he advocated for unity among political parties to work together within the existing democratic framework to bring about change.

Educating the masses on democracy

Claassen acknowledged the need to educate the public about the value of democracy and the power it places in the hands of the people. He cited the importance of reaching out to religious leaders, cultural groups, and communities to ensure that citizens make informed voting decisions and understand the significance of multi-party cooperation.

Changing the Status Quo

Claassen encouraged South Africans to break away from the pattern of voting for the same parties and explore alternatives. He challenged the perception that smaller parties are not worth voting for and urged citizens to support parties that prioritize the country’s future over political ego.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Christopher Claassen and the Spectrum National Party offer a fresh perspective on South African politics. They emphasise the need for multi-party cooperation, equality in governance, and a departure from the traditional political landscape. Claassen’s passion for change and commitment to building a better South Africa through inclusivity and unity were evident throughout the interview. As South Africa approaches the 2024 elections, it remains to be seen whether the multi-party charter and parties like Spectrum can bring about the transformation they envision.

Read also:

Visited 56 times, 56 visit(s) today