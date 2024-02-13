PA’s Charles Cilliers: Smaller parties wield greater clout after Zuma game changer

Patriotic Alliance co-founder and strategic advisor Charles Cilliers reckons it’s impossible to overstate the importance of Jacob Zuma’s re-entry onto the political stage. Cilliers admits he underestimated the impact but says party president Gayton Mackenzie, who knows Zuma well, has long predicted this would be a game changer that will benefit king-making smaller political parties like the PA. We caught up with Cilliers on the campaign trail in the Western Cape, where the PA is confident of a strong showing in two key by-elections this week. He spoke to Alec Hogg, the editor of BizNews.

Alec Hogg: Well, Frans Cronje reckons the entry of Jacob Zuma supporting the MK party is a game-changer for South African politics. It will cause ructions within the ANC, but what about other parties? A significant by-election week is coming up, especially in the Western Cape, where the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is actively involved. We’re talking to the strategic advisor and co-founder, Charles Cilliers.

Alec Hogg: Charles, it’s been a while since we last caught up. Eight months ago, you celebrated a famous by-election victory. Now, you’re facing two big ones this week. But the real news is the entry of Jacob Zuma against his old party. How do you interpret this, and what impact do you foresee on the upcoming May elections?

Charles Cilliers: It’s good to be back, Alec. The entry of Jacob Zuma was anticipated, but the magnitude surprised many, including me. JZ has considerable grassroots support, especially evident during the KZN riots. The impact on the ANC in KZN could be significant, potentially a bloodbath. Zuma will also influence Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and possibly Limpopo. His party will secure seats in parliament, affecting both the ANC and EFF. While it might not heavily impact the PA, smaller parties anticipate a more competitive national and provincial government post-elections.

Alec Hogg : You’ve played the political card well, but some suggest you’ve assisted the ANC in areas where they’ve struggled. What’s the PA’s strategy?

Charles Cilliers: We adapt to circumstances and are willing to collaborate with any party. The DA’s choice to alienate us is their decision, not ours. Despite their claims of us being unreliable partners, we remain open to working with them. The upcoming elections in the Western Cape might force the DA to reconsider and collaborate with the PA for the greater good of the province and the country.

Alec Hogg: Despite allegations against you and the party, how do you respond to the DA’s aggressive stance?

Charles Cilliers: The DA often makes unfounded allegations. We’ve faced false accusations, and I’ve taken legal action against them. While there’s bad blood, there are no permanent enemies in politics. We must work together for the country, overcoming petty differences.

Alec Hogg: Why is the DA aggressive towards the PA? Could it be related to the Western Cape’s majority coloured population and the PA being perceived as a coloured party?

Charles Cilliers: The primary reason is the DA’s reliance on coloured support in the Western Cape. They built their growth on the premise of being an alternative to the ANC. The PA emerged as a party offering positive change for the coloured community. We address long-neglected issues unique to this community, making us a threat to the DA’s traditional support base.

The DA dismisses us as a small, rural, or coloured party, but we’re now contesting DA strongholds in the Western Cape. Winning these by-elections will demonstrate our significant threat to the DA.

Alec Hogg: Let’s delve into the details of the upcoming by-elections in Grabouw and George. The DA won handily in the last election, but dissatisfaction on the ground might sway voters. How confident are you of winning these wards?

Charles Cilliers : The mood on the ground indicates dissatisfaction with the DA’s performance, particularly in addressing issues on farms. In Grabouw, people feel neglected, and we believe it’s time for change. In George, where the DA’s promises haven’t translated into improvements, we’re confident voters will give us a chance for positive change.

Alec Hogg: As for the MK party, they are gaining momentum, and the upcoming by-elections will reveal more about their impact. How do you view their growth and influence?

Charles Cilliers: MK’s credible showing in the first by-election was noteworthy, and the second one in a stronghold for Jacob Zuma could be even better for them. Their well-organised movement, targeting the ANC, is becoming apparent. We’re witnessing a new, revolutionary force in South African politics, and the results will determine their credibility.

Alec Hogg: Charles, let’s fast forward to the 22nd of May, which still looks like the most likely election date. How do you see the PA performing, and what about other smaller parties like Roger Jardine’s operation, Songezo Zibi’s, Mmusi Maimane’s BOSA, and Action SA? Are the pollsters getting this completely wrong?

Charles Cilliers: Yeah, we’re preparing for the election around the 29th. The ANC is pushing hard to avoid a winter election, especially with load shedding. May looks likely, but there may be factors muddying the waters for pollsters. Some voters are hesitant to reveal their choice, but historically, those undecided tend not to favor the ANC. The emergence of MK changes dynamics for some parties, but not significantly for others like us, Roger Jardine’s, Rise Mzansi, and Action SA.

Charles Cilliers (02:56.58): New players face challenges building constituencies, and I believe the pollsters may underestimate their performance. The multi-party coalition aiming for 50% seems unlikely. Action SMA peaked early, and experience in local government has been sobering. Grassroots support is crucial in South African politics.

Charles Cilliers: Our growth in the Western Cape is notable. People are identifying strongly with the PA, and the movement is gaining momentum on its own.

Alec Hogg: The headlines focus on support for Israel and expulsion of illegal immigrants. Have these issues helped or hurt the PA?

Charles Cilliers: It’s a cost-benefit situation. We’re clear on a two-state solution but oppose Hamas’ tactics. Supporting Israel’s right to exist doesn’t align with the ANC. On illegal immigrants, we advocate for mass deportations due to the unbearable impact on the majority facing poverty and crisis.

