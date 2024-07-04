Mashaba on being outside the GNU; his Joburg Mayoral predecessor, SA’s new T&I boss Tau

Self-made entrepreneur turned politician Herman Mashaba shares some uber truths in this interview with BizNews editor Alec Hogg – including deep concerns about his predecessor as Joburg Mayor taking over the key Trade & Industry portfolio. The way Mashaba sees it, the T&I job is way beyond the competency of ANC stalwart Parks Tau whose mess Mashaba inherited in Joburg. That R35bn in corrupt deals which Tau either didn’t, couldn’t or wouldn’t see.

Highlights from the interview

In a discussion with Alec Hogg, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba addressed the significant challenges facing South Africa and his party’s role in holding the government accountable. Mashaba criticized the current government, particularly the grand coalition led by the ANC, describing it as ineffective and deeply corrupt. He expressed disappointment in the enormous size of the cabinet and its inability to provide credible leadership, particularly in Gauteng.

Mashaba defended Action SA’s decision to stay out of the coalition, emphasizing the importance of having a strong opposition to hold the government accountable. He mentioned that despite the allure of ministerial positions, his party’s commitment to fighting corruption and inequality remains steadfast. He highlighted the inefficacy of Pak Tao, now Minister of Trade and Industry, citing past corruption under Tao’s tenure as Johannesburg’s mayor.

Mashaba expressed scepticism about the coalition’s ability to navigate the challenges ahead, pointing out the deep-rooted corruption and lack of commitment to redress among coalition partners. He stressed that Action SA’s role is crucial in ensuring the government remains accountable, particularly in fighting corruption and addressing inequality. He underscored the need for systemic change and greater accountability in governance to steer South Africa toward prosperity.

Mashaba concluded by reaffirming Action SA’s commitment to being a vigilant opposition force, ready to prepare for future elections and ensure a more accountable and effective government for South Africa.

Edited transcript of the interview ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Alec Hogg (00:09.173): Action SA founder and leader Herman Mashaba is back home after a short break. Given what happened in the elections, he’s got a big job to do now. We’ll talk about it in a moment.

Alec Hogg (00:29.333): Herman, it’s always good to be talking with you. The reason why you’ve got such a big job is that South Africa believes the government of national unity will solve all the issues. We’ve heard that term before. Who’s going to hold them to account? Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Being on the opposition benches is going to be very different in the future. You’ve got six guys in parliament. I’d like to start with Gauteng, which appears to be a mess. How are you reading what’s going on there?

Herman Mashaba (01:42.844): It’s really sad and scary. Following up on our discussion from over a week ago before I went on a break, we didn’t even have a national government then. Now, we have the biggest cabinet on earth. Gauteng is unable to put together a credible alternative. The ANC and Panyaza Lesufi need to explain where they want to take this province and the country forward. I hope they can find one another and help us take our country forward.

Alec Hogg (02:59.538): Any regrets from your side? You refused to get involved in any coalition or government of national unity with the ANC. Those who did are now in ministerial positions. Any regrets about not going along with that?

Herman Mashaba (03:32.796): I’m glad I used my instinct. Our decision as Action SA to refuse to be part of this Grand Coalition was the best decision ever taken. Who is going to hold them accountable? We believe Action SA will hold this government and the provincial government in Gauteng accountable. For me, being a minister in this arrangement would have been the biggest disappointment of my personal life. We need to take this country to prosperity where it belongs. We are more divided and unequal than ever before, and we have the biggest government cabinet ever. Action SA would not have accepted this size of cabinet. Future generations will pay the price for this.

Alec Hogg (09:00.557): I’m interested in your thoughts on the trade and industry ministry. Helen Ziller confirmed that Ramaphosa offered that ministry to the DA, but they forced him to turn it around. Now, Pak Tao is the minister. What did you find in Johannesburg that a successor of Pak Tao might find in trade and industry?

Herman Mashaba (09:46.14): Parks Tau put Johannesburg in a mess. During my term as mayor, I uncovered 35 billion rands of fraud and corruption under his watch. He spent more time travelling internationally than managing the city. Making him the Minister of Trade and Industry is unfortunate. Ramaphosa is aware of Tau’s shenanigans. This demonstrates Ramaphosa’s naivety and the ineptitude of Parks Tau.

Alec Hogg (12:41.641): The trade and industry position was crucial and almost ended the government of national unity. What are your thoughts on the country’s future in the next five years with this government of national unity?

Herman Mashaba (13:51.552): This is not a government of national unity. It’s a grand coalition conceived as far back as 2018. We need to be honest with ourselves. We must hope and pray this grand coalition works because if it doesn’t, we’ll have major problems. The ANC’s deep-rooted corruption is a concern. Action SA will fight against corruption and inequality. We need redress in this country. We hope they can work together for the next five years.

Alec Hogg (18:06.819): Why didn’t you join the grand coalition as the least worst option?

Herman Mashaba (18:29.948): Who would hold this government accountable for corruption? Action SA is committed to being that opposition. If we’re the lone voice in fighting corruption and inequality, so be it. We are ready to play that role from outside and prepare for 2026 and 2029 to ensure more representation. The only way to take this country forward is by holding the government accountable.

Alec Hogg (20:32.705): Herman Mashaba is the leader of Action SA. I’m Alec Hogg from Biznews.com.

