BizNews roving reporter John Cunha takes us into Olympic places nobody else saw

BizNews celebrates the extraordinary contributions of community members like John Cunha, who shared exclusive Olympic coverage, featuring South Africa’s top athletes, including double gold medalist Tatjana Smith.

At BizNews, we place the community we serve at the centre of everything we do. So nothing pleases our team more than seeing this reciprocated. Sometimes such reciprocation is way beyond expectations.

Like at the Olympics in Paris over the past week when BizNews tribe member John Cunha appointed himself as our Roving Reporter – taking us places no ordinary fans would ever go.

John was there with family member Brad Ross, one of a legion of global Saffers who have built impressive careers internationally. Brad is the Vice President for Sports and Entertainment Marketing at the mighty Coca Cola Company in Atlanta and we see quite a bit of him in John’s reports.

But the star of John’s Suit Up Show is South Africa’s most successful Olympian of all time, double gold and silver swimmer Tatjana Smith. Elegant Tatjana and husband Joel are part of the South African sporting royalty – Joel’s sister Rachel is married to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. One can only imagine what family gatherings are like with those two champions in their household.

After winning a gold and silver in Tokyo, Tatjana beat the odds and disproved pundits who had been quick to remind us SA’s last golden girl, fellow breaststroker Penny Heyns, could only manage a bronze medal at the 2000 Olympics after her exploits in 1996.

Tatjana is bringing two more medals from Paris, including the nation’s only gold medal of the 2024 Games. In John’s reports you’ll see was right there to celebrate history being made by the Silver medal winning 100m sprinting relay team…… and then given the honour of carrying the nation’s flag at the closing ceremony – plus watch out for her message for the BizNews tribe.

In between sending sharing his video reports with the BizNews Premium WhatsApp Groups, John also arranged for interviews with his Olympic Games buddies…..and I’ll be trying to get Tatjana and Joel to join us at BNC#7 in Hermanus next March….. Now that SA’s golden girl has announced her retirement, we’re hoping she will be able to share some of what she learnt in her way to the pinnacle of his sport.

