How Schreiber intends making Home Affairs SA economy’s “growth facilitator”

In just 88 days since he was appointed South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs, 36-year-old Dr Leon Schreiber has been operating at warp speed. In this update with BizNews editor Alec Hogg, Schreiber shares details on the numerous fixes that were introduced. He explains the results of “magnifying glass” attention to regulatory details. And is confident that the changes being implemented will facilitate a long-overdue tourism boom; resulting in a surge of digitally-enabled ‘nomads’ from rich countries and a work-visa regime that will reverse SA’s decades-long brain drain. Critically, all of this, he says, is being facilitated by politicians from differing backgrounds simply “finding each other” through the Government of National Unity.

In a discussion with Alec Hogg, Dr Leon Schreiber, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs, highlighted how the department has shifted its focus to becoming an economic enabler, contributing to job creation and business growth. Schreiber discussed reforms aimed at streamlining the visa system to boost tourism, especially from countries like China, which could significantly impact the economy. He introduced the “Trusted Tour Operator” program to reduce red tape for group visa applications. Schreiber also emphasized the potential of new visa categories, such as the remote work or “nomad” visa and a points-based work visa for skilled workers. These reforms are intended to attract foreign talent, inject capital, and stimulate job creation. Schreiber’s focus on modernizing Home Affairs through digital transformation is also aimed at addressing illegal immigration by improving border security and reducing corruption. He expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts within South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU) and credited strong leadership and relationships, such as those between John Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa, for driving positive change in the country.

Edited transcript of the interview

Alec Hogg (00:14.626): Well, it’s exactly 120 days today since the election and 88 days since the cabinet was formed. Dr. Leon Schreiber is the Minister of Home Affairs. The last time we spoke, he had a very different agenda. Today, he’s been on a rip, on a tear, and we’re going to find out why Home Affairs has suddenly become a creator or enabler of business and jobs in South Africa.

Alec Hogg (00:46.230): Leon, exciting times from where I sit, especially in the economic cluster, if you will. We’re seeing very positive developments since the formation of the government of national unity. But it’s one thing to be excited about potential; execution is what matters. And you’ve certainly made that a priority.

Leon Schreiber (01:06.289): Yes, Alec, it’s great to be with you again. And I agree with you; last time we spoke, things were very different. But I think that’s an important aspect of our democracy because, in a democracy, people need to transition from opposition to government. That transition needs to happen over time, and it’s a good sign when it does.

As you mentioned, there are some exciting and significant opportunities at Home Affairs. This department has tremendous economic potential. People often think of Home Affairs as the department that issues documents and plays a role in national security—and those are crucial functions—but it is also a powerful economic enabler.

I agree with you that we can’t rely solely on sentiment. Yes, sentiment is very positive, and that’s good for South Africa. We’re seeing encouraging signs in our currency and debt, but ultimately, it all comes down to concrete reforms. Every government department must contribute to the national unity government’s priority: growing the economy and creating jobs. That’s my focus within Home Affairs, alongside the department’s other functions.

One area where Home Affairs plays a significant role, which people might not immediately associate with us, is tourism. If you speak to Ministers of Tourism around the world, you’ll hear that South Africa is an attractive destination, but our visa system often deters tourists. Long delays in processing and the need for in-person applications abroad have prevented us from tapping into major markets like China and India. For example, 1.4 million Chinese tourists visited Australia last year, while only 93,000 came to South Africa.

Leon Schreiber (03:29.615): The way our visa system works is a key reason we’re not competing with Australia for these tourists. That’s why I’ve brought an economic focus to Home Affairs. We’re introducing a “trusted tour operator” scheme, particularly targeting Chinese tourists, who often travel in large groups. This initiative will make it easier for tour operators to bring tourists here, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

Alec Hogg (04:00.438): Before we move off tourism, South African governance has often been criticized for not playing to our strengths. One of our major strengths is tourism. Have you done any analysis or been able to quantify tourism’s potential impact on our economy?

Leon Schreiber (04:22.471): Yes, there are several studies, and they all show that tourism has enormous potential for economic growth. You’re absolutely right—it’s one of our strong suits. We are blessed with a stunning country, and the experiences we offer are unique. The issue is that government red tape has often been a barrier. Cutting through that bureaucracy and modernizing our visa systems could unlock that potential.

One study suggests that a 10% increase in tourism could boost annual GDP growth by 0.6%. Just that one intervention could create tens of thousands of new jobs. To put that in perspective, South Africa’s total economic growth last year was 0.6%. So, this one change could effectively double our growth. That’s a key metric I’ll be monitoring to ensure that the reforms we pursue in Home Affairs lead to measurable increases in tourism.

Alec Hogg (05:47.116): Can you summarize the trusted tour operator project? How will it affect those in the tourism industry or those looking to enter it?

Leon Schreiber (05:58.055): We already have something called the Trusted Employer Scheme, which is working well. The Tour Operator Scheme will expand on that concept. Essentially, tour operators bringing Chinese tourists to South Africa will be able to pre-register with Home Affairs. They will undergo vetting, screening, and security checks upfront, and then sign a memorandum with the department. They’ll assume some responsibility—if tourists overstay their visas or break laws, the operators could face fines or removal from the program.

In return for taking on this responsibility, we’ll reduce the red tape. For example, tour operators will be able to submit group visa applications rather than individual ones. This reduces the administrative burden and makes the process faster and more efficient. It’s a system that has worked well in the Trusted Employer Scheme, where we now have around 80 large companies participating. We want to apply the same principles to tourism, starting with China and India.

Alec Hogg (08:04.940): I was surprised you weren’t on the recent trip to China with the president and some of your DA colleagues. Given how important the Chinese market is, I expected you to be there.

Leon Schreiber (08:19.709): Yes, Alec, but I’m quite content to stay grounded in the department, working on regulations and getting into the nitty-gritty details. That’s my passion—reform. It’s what I did before politics as a researcher, and it’s what I’m doing now. Right now, I’m working on refining the remote work visa and the new points-based work visa. These reforms require a lot of attention to detail, making sure the regulations are practical and effective.

Alec Hogg (09:21.046): Let’s talk about those, starting with the remote work visa, or the “nomad visa,” as it’s often called. People from around the world could work from here instead of staying in less desirable places. We have the connectivity, weather, and culture, but what we don’t have is the policy to let them in.

Leon Schreiber (09:46.333): Exactly. This goes back to Home Affairs’ role as an economic enabler. We discussed tourism, but attracting remote workers is another major opportunity to boost growth and job creation. The remote work visa would essentially inject capital into the South African economy. These individuals are employed abroad, so the cost and risk are borne by other countries, while South Africa reaps the benefits when they spend their salaries here.

I’ve said this is the deal of a lifetime for South Africa because it’s a direct cash injection into our economy. I’m working on this right now, and I’ve committed to having the visa up and running within 30 days. We’re going through the regulations, identifying red tape, and ensuring the system is efficient.

Alec Hogg (11:53.066): And what about the points-based visas? Are these more for people looking to become permanent residents, like entrepreneurs?

Leon Schreiber (12:02.995): The points-based work visa is for individuals who will be employed in South Africa. Unlike the remote work visa, which is for people working for employers abroad, the points-based visa applies to those with jobs here. We already have mechanisms like the Critical Skills List, but the points-based system creates additional pathways to attract vital skills.

This system evaluates candidates based on qualifications, salary offers, experience, and more. For example, if someone is offered a high salary, it’s a signal that they are highly valued and have critical skills. The better qualified and experienced someone is, the more points they accumulate, and if they reach the threshold, they’ll be granted a visa. This is a really exciting reform, as it allows us to attract top talent and grow our economy.

Leon Schreiber (14:21.481): People don’t realize that only 6% of South Africans have a tertiary qualification. There are countries where that number is 30% or higher. While we work to increase skills locally, one way to do this is by bringing in highly skilled individuals from abroad, who can then share their expertise with South Africans. Research shows that for every highly skilled person we bring into the country, seven to eight new jobs are created in the local labor market.

So, whether it’s attracting skills, capital, or tourism, Home Affairs has a massive role to play as an economic enabler. And we are addressing every one of these opportunities in a specific way—tourism, remote work, and skills. Now it’s just about driving these initiatives to completion.

Alec Hogg (16:35.680): We all know the impact of the brain drain on South Africa and how much of our talent has moved elsewhere. Hopefully, we’ll not only bring some of that talent back as the economy grows, but maybe even reverse the trend. On another big topic—illegal immigration. I saw on your Twitter timeline that you recently thanked Gayton McKenzie for bringing something to your attention. Can you tell us more about that, especially as it relates to your role in addressing illegal immigration?

Leon Schreiber (17:46.589)

Yeah, so, I mean, obviously, the country comes first. It demands that we work together, and I think that’s the spirit in which the GNU is moving forward. There are many people in this cabinet who come from different backgrounds, and we have to collaborate to take the country forward. That’s really what’s front and center. Political campaigning and all that will always be there—it’s healthy in a democracy. You don’t have to suspend democracy or political competition to work together in a coalition government.

Alec, you’ll recall I wrote a book in 2018 called Coalition Country, so I get it. It is really important that when you’re there to serve the country, you do it collaboratively with everyone in government. The sentiment you’re seeing in terms of the currency and the broader economy is at least partly driven by the observation that investors and the public are making—that there is a sincere effort to work together. And I hope that continues.

Politics will always be there. We will campaign vigorously. We understand some of the things happening in local governments right now, like the motion of no confidence in the brilliant mayor of Tshwane, which is concerning. That’s where political contestation has to take place because things can and will go wrong in some instances. It’s a healthy balance between the two.

Obviously, as I said upfront, Home Affairs has a vital role to play in restoring national security. What I need to make clear is that this problem didn’t arise overnight. It has been brewing for many years, even decades, through disinvestment in South Africa’s border infrastructure and failure to embrace modern technology. Over time, this has led to the major problem we face with what people call the porousness of our borders and the management of that system. We can try to run faster on the hamster wheel…

Leon Schreiber (20:11.625)

…and try to put out fires, running around, looking like we’re addressing the problem. In many cases, we will still have to do that because we’re living with the consequences. For example, the issue of Libyans entering the country with handwritten visas and processes being flouted is a direct result of our failure to modernize the immigration system, and now we have to deal with it.

In some sense, we’re going to keep running on the hamster wheel. But what we also need to do, Alec, is to get off the hamster wheel by building a new, fundamentally modernized, and better system. This is where my focus on digital transformation becomes vital to fixing South Africa’s immigration system. First, we need to fix the visa issuing process. It is inconceivable that a country can issue paper-based handwritten documents to allow someone entry. Worse, the granting of those visas isn’t recorded in a database where you can see how the adjudication was made. Yet, that’s the reality of South Africa’s immigration system today.

If we’re serious about solving the problem, not just managing it, we need to change the system. We’re working hard to automate and digitize the adjudication of visas so that the system is closed to human interference. A machine-learning algorithm can identify a fraudulent birth certificate or document far better than the human eye ever could. You can cross-reference various databases during the application process using modern technology. And, of course, a computer doesn’t take your file and hide it under a desk, asking for a bribe to process it. That’s where corruption happens. We need to fully insulate and close the system.

Leon Schreiber (22:33.017)

Using modern technology as our ally is the way forward, and the good news is that it can be done. Look at the South African Revenue Service and its e-filing system. That’s exactly what we need at Home Affairs—the equivalent of e-filing, where someone can log into a profile, submit an application, and it is processed instantly and effectively, with no space for interference. That’s what we’re working towards. It’s a big project, but I’m confident that if we get it right, we’ll tackle illegal immigration in a systematic way. We won’t be putting out fires anymore. We’ll be preventing people from entering undetected and dealing with fraud and corruption effectively.

Alec Hogg (23:26.306)

Thanks for putting that into context. E-filing, of course, was a landmark in this area. More recently, Eskom’s Mpho Makwana mentioned how much progress they’ve made against corruption by using technology and artificial intelligence. It’s nice to see the positive side of it. Leon, you’ve just turned 36, but it feels like you’ve been around a lot longer than that. What happens from here? In particular, when you look at the structure of the government of national unity, I’m sure we’d all love to know what kind of a CEO we have in President Ramaphosa. He seems rejuvenated over the past 120 days. How does he handle meetings? Does his private sector experience help him in the cabinet?

Leon Schreiber (24:23.323)

Yes, it’s an interesting process, Alec. What’s required of all of us—and we’ve made progress here—is to get to know each other. During the negotiation process, I was astonished that there were hardly any personal relationships across the political aisle. That was eye-opening because it’s not normal, especially in coalition-based societies. Even in the United States, with all its polarization and two-party system, people know each other personally. In South Africa, it was different. The trust levels were so low that people didn’t even have the trust to reach out and talk. That has changed dramatically, I can tell you.

The relationships being built now, the way people are interacting, is much healthier, even beyond the immediate needs of the GNU. It fosters the basic human relationships required to have serious conversations about important issues. The relationship between John Steenhuisen and President Ramaphosa has been crucial in getting us to where we are. Both deserve credit for navigating not only the coalitions but also recent matters like the Basic Education Amendment Bill. Of course, we should’ve put together a technical committee earlier to avoid disagreements at the last minute, but the way it was handled—Minister Steenhuisen recommending that the President speak directly to some stakeholders—was significant. That would never have happened before.

Leon Schreiber (26:46.373)

In terms of meetings, we have robust discussions, and they’ll likely become more so as we tackle important issues like budgets. But everything is handled respectfully, which is critical to the success of the GNU moving forward. We live in a contested political environment and a democracy, so it’s healthy for people to have different views and strategies. However, it must always be done in a way that doesn’t undermine the broader interests of the country. That’s the balance that needs to be struck by Mr. Ramaphosa and all other political leaders in the GNU.

Alec Hogg (27:49.09)

Did you imagine ahead of the election that this was possible?

Leon Schreiber (27:54.089)

Look, I believed the ANC was going to lose its majority. The DA had been indicating this in our polling for a long time before the election. I think it’s worth reflecting on the fact that when the DA talks about polling, it should be taken seriously. We have a world-class polling and research division. Leading up to the election, there was a lot of disbelief. People said it would never happen, that the DA was making things up. Some even ran to complain about our polling. But…

Leon Schreiber (28:50.205)

…it wasn’t a surprise to me or anyone following the credible data closely that the ANC’s vote share collapsed. The post-election environment, however, was something no one had experienced before, so navigating that was unique. I believe many books will be written about it in the future.

The way the election played out and the configuration of the government of national unity—no one could’ve predicted that. But I think the way we got through it is important to remember. There was another alternative, and that was the Doomsday Coalition: the takeover of government by the MK, the EFF, and factions within the ANC that wished to work with those parties. That was the alternative. So, even as we move forward with the GNU—knowing there will be challenges and disagreements—we must always keep in mind that the alternative is too dreadful to consider. That’s why these parties came together to put South Africa first.

I think the outcome, as unprecedented as it was, was healthy. We didn’t have soldiers on the streets. We had people sitting together, saying, “We have to find each other because we cannot give this country over to MK and the EFF.”

Alec Hogg (30:34.688)

Dr. Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs. I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

