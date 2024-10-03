Biznews Briefing – RW Johnson; Yusuf Cassim; Don Ncube; Walter Aylett; Tesla’s production data

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, we cover the growing discussion around the DA’s leader – and the party’s landslide victory in student elections at the Nelson Mandela University; hear from super entrepreneur Don Ncube how his two-decade obsession with onshore gas in SA is finally starting to show returns via ASX-listed Kinetiko Energy; welcome back into our commentariat star money manager Walter Aylett; and assess last night’s production numbers that dropped Tesla’s share price 5%. Plus more fresh business news you can use. Hosted by BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

