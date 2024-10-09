Helen Zille on national unity: DA’s role in South Africa’s political future

In a candid interview with BizNews, DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille discusses the government’s progress, challenges, and the role of the DA in the coalition government. She delves into Herman Mashaba’s political manoeuvrings, the EFF-DA rivalry, and the pressing issues in Gauteng and Tshwane. Zille highlights the DA’s focus on constitutionalism, economic growth, and the party’s successful young leadership pipeline. Zille spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: