ActionSA wins Tshwane mayoral battle – with ANC support 

By Chris Steyn

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected as the new Executive Mayor of Tshwane.

She was elected with the support of the African National Congress (ANC) up to national level.

This after Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Cilliers Brink was ousted recently in a Vote of No Confidence.

ActionSA describes Dr Moya as a highly qualified individual with extensive experience in local government. She is currently Deputy Mayor.

Dr Moya – who has lived in Tshwane since 2016 – has a Ph.D in Political Science from the University of the Western Cape.

She also has a Masters in Public Policy and Administration from the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Her Honours is in Public Administration from UCT.

And her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science is also from UCT.

In its statement prior to the vote yesterday, the ANC said the National Working Committee had on Monday given the final go-ahead to the team led by Secretary General Fikile Mbalula to conclude negotiations on the election of a new mayor.

It noted that since the DA took over Tshwane in 2016, the Capital had experienced “a dramatic and sustained deterioration” with regards to governance and service delivery to communities.

“Eight years of DA-led coalitions and five Mayors achieved nothing other than driving the Capital City to the brink of administrative collapse.”

The ANC appealed to the people of Tshwane to support Dr Moya and the new leadership team that “is putting the Capital City on a new path of better governance, service delivery and inclusive growth.”

