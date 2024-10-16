Mark Satchel: How Quilter’s tech overhaul is fueling UK wealth management success

In this interview, Mark Satchel, CFO of Quilter, dove into the transformative role that technology is playing in shaping the future of wealth management in the UK. As Quilter embarks on a significant tech overhaul, Satchel discussed how these advancements are streamlining client experiences, improving operational efficiency, and driving growth in a competitive market. He also touched on Quilter’s strategic vision for the future, offering insights into how digital innovation is reshaping the financial services landscape, ultimately benefiting clients and advisers alike. Quilter spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Listen here

Read also: