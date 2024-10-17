Frans Cronje Pt. 1: ANC gains ground in GNU after 100 days, DA also sees support increase

In a recent interview on BizNews Radio, Dr. Frans Cronje, chairman of the Social Research Foundation, provided insights into the public’s perception of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in South Africa, approximately 100 days after its formation. He reported a significant uptick in support for the ANC, which has risen from 40% to 45% in voter preference, suggesting a potential return to over 50% if current trends continue. While the DA has also seen slight gains, concerns remain for smaller parties like the EFF, which has lost considerable support. Cronje emphasized that while both the ANC and DA appear to be performing well within the GNU, the future depends on the government’s ability to deliver tangible improvements in citizens’ lives. If they fail to do so, the shifting sentiments among moderate voters could open the door for a resurgence of more radical parties.

00:00:09:12 – 00:00:23:12

Alec Hogg

Doctor Frans Cronje, the chairman of the Social Research Foundation, joins us live streaming through BizNews Radio and, of course, on BizNews TV.

00:00:23:14 – 00:00:53:08

Alec Hogg

Frans, you guys have been in the news a lot lately with the research that has been done. I understand there’s been some confusion. I guess it’s not always easy for reporters to get it right when there’s so much research to analyze. But maybe let’s just do a bit of headline stuff, because the real headline is the new government of national unity.

00:00:53:10 – 00:00:57:10

Alec Hogg

Is it working in South Africa, according to the voters?

00:00:57:12 – 00:01:20:13

Frans Cronje

Yeah, Alec, hi. We’re about 100 days into the GNU. We’ve tested opinion, and I can take you through it piece by piece. You can stop me where you need to. I’ll take you through what we’re seeing. I’m not looking at notes because up here on my screen, I’ve got a lot of the charts. So I’ll take you through what we see.

00:01:20:15 – 00:01:49:04

Frans Cronje

Let’s see what people think. If you ask them, “If elections were taking place today, which party would you vote for?” And we model that for the same turnout as the election three months ago. The ANC’s support is up from 40%—that’s what we got in the election—to 45%.

00:01:49:06 – 00:01:59:15

Frans Cronje

Now, the margin of error on the survey is 3%, so we could be three percentage points below or above that figure.

00:01:59:17 – 00:02:12:02

Alec Hogg

We’ve got to stop there. We’ve got to stop at 45%. That’s a substantial increase—more than 10%, sorry, 5%. But that’s still significant.

00:02:12:04 – 00:02:12:12

Frans Cronje

Yeah.

00:02:12:14 – 00:02:14:04

Alec Hogg

So that’s big, big numbers.

00:02:14:10 – 00:02:18:22

Frans Cronje

Yes, it’s almost twice the margin of error of the survey.

00:02:19:00 – 00:02:19:22

Alec Hogg

What is it telling you?

00:02:19:23 – 00:02:37:14

Frans Cronje

It suggests that on current trends, this time next year, the ANC will be back above 50%. We’ll talk about whether these trends will hold, but for now, it’s on its way back to 50%.

00:02:37:14 – 00:03:01:20

Alec Hogg

Well, you know, I’ve got to stop you and elaborate a little. In a recent chat with Helen Zille, she said—and I can’t remember if it was on or off the record, but with her, everything’s public—that the biggest danger for a minority or smaller party in a coalition is getting wiped out or losing ground next time. From what you’re saying, this seems like a real danger for the DA.

00:03:01:20 – 00:03:09:09

Frans Cronje

Look, the DA is up from 21 point something to 24%. So it’s also up, not as much as the ANC, but still up.

00:03:09:10 – 00:03:46:01

Frans Cronje

It’s up 2 percentage points, which is 66% of the margin of error. So it’s not as definitive as the ANC’s rise, but still a positive shift.

00:03:46:03 – 00:04:14:07

Frans Cronje

Overall, if you’re in the GNU—and this doesn’t apply to everyone—but generally, the key anchor tenants of the GNU are up in the last 100 days. The EFF, which is outside the GNU, is down from 9.5% to 6%.

00:04:14:09 – 00:04:15:09

Alec Hogg

Whoa.

00:04:15:14 – 00:04:19:08

Frans Cronje

That’s 30% of its support gone.

00:04:19:10 – 00:04:27:00

Alec Hogg

Is that because of Floyd’s departure or the VBS scandal, perhaps?

00:04:27:02 – 00:05:12:02

Frans Cronje

Maybe Floyd’s departure is a result of it—it’s a chicken-and-egg situation. But the action is clear. The GNU partners are doing well. The MKP is down from 14.6%, and the entire gain in the ANC’s support can be accounted for by the losses in MKP and the EFF. The DA’s gains are accounted for by slippages in ASA and Freedom Front Plus.

00:05:52:12 – 00:06:11:18

Frans Cronje

If the current trends hold—let’s talk about that—it might disrupt what we’ve seen in the last hundred days. And the DA is not being weakened by the ANC’s growth. So that’s step one for you. Then we’ll take you perhaps to a more refined look.

00:06:11:18 – 00:06:37:10

Alec Hogg

Frans, before you go to step two, what about the other two major members of the Government of National Unity? And here I’m talking about the IFP and the Patriotic Alliance. We’ve seen a lot of publicity around Gayton McKenzie—some of it not so good. How have they done in those polls, and indeed the IFP as well?

00:06:37:12 – 00:07:02:13

Frans Cronje

The IFP is up inside the GNU from 3.8% to 5%. That’s part of MK. And the pattern is perfect. Gayton McKenzie is up from 2.06% to 4%.

00:07:02:13 – 00:07:04:08

Alec Hogg

Doubling, wow.

00:07:04:10 – 00:07:35:18

Frans Cronje

Yeah, people like the GNU, that’s why. Well, it’s inside the margin of error, but it’s still a significant rise. Whether it has technically doubled or not, it shows strong growth. It’s because people like the idea of the GNU. So, let’s go to something else. You asked about the African National Congress. Are they performing well or poorly in the GNU?

00:07:35:18 – 00:08:16:18

Frans Cronje

Among people who say they are performing very well or quite well, if you add them together, of all voters, it’s in the low 60s—around 60-something percent. So, the ANC is doing well in the GNU, which is a very strong number. Among black voters, the ANC’s approval in the GNU is 67%. That’s a very strong figure for them to have.

00:08:16:19 – 00:08:53:14

Frans Cronje

Let’s now look at the DA. Are they performing well or poorly in the GNU? For all voters, 67% say they are performing well in the GNU. Among black voters, that number is around 64%. Very strong. This is very interesting—within the GNU, the DA gets pretty good reviews from black voters.

00:08:53:16 – 00:09:28:06

Frans Cronje

The DA outside the GNU? Not as much. But these aren’t necessarily voters who are going to switch to the DA. They just like the idea of the DA’s performance inside the GNU. And earlier, when we spoke a few weeks ago, one of the things I said to you is that this GNU deal works structurally. The DA constituency is the established, multi-generational middle class, shell-shocked by loadshedding and state capture.

00:09:28:06 – 00:09:59:17

Frans Cronje

But they’re not going to easily vote for the ANC again, even if it performs well. A core ANC constituency is the aspirant middle class in urban areas. The DA is too stigmatized for them to easily break towards it. So, they may stay in their relative lanes. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing 100 days in—a strong recovery in ANC support and a recovery in DA support.

00:09:59:18 – 00:10:22:10

Frans Cronje

But they’re not poaching from each other. If you were the leader of the DA and had a global statesman-like perspective on what’s best for the country, you might think this is pretty good because we’re not competitors. The DA competes with the Freedom Front, and the ANC competes with the EFF and MK. By excluding some of those parties—not the Freedom Front—from the GNU, the two anchor tenants of the GNU are seeing their support grow.

00:10:36:22 – 00:11:01:00

Alec Hogg

Frans, I’m going to ask you to elaborate on that because, getting back to Helen Zille—she said at one of the big news conferences, and has repeated numerous times since, that it’s DA versus EFF, and the ANC is yesterday’s news. From what the polling is telling us now, that’s not actually what the reality is.

00:11:01:05 – 00:11:21:23

Frans Cronje

Well, I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to Helen properly in a very long time. I haven’t spoken to her or to the DA leadership, so I’m not sure exactly what she’s going for. But on a certain level, Helen is of course completely correct. There is a view of the world represented by the EFF, and there’s a view of the world represented by the DA.

00:11:22:01 – 00:11:58:14

Frans Cronje

These are diametrically opposed, and the ANC is this behemoth of a political organization standing in the middle. It will ultimately have to make a choice, one way or the other, not to lose the country’s future. So that’s what she means, and I totally agree with that. Helen’s very good, so I’m surprised we’d disagree with each other. But, yeah, so that’s one point. Another point is that the news is very popular now, but we’re only 100 days in.

00:11:58:14 – 00:12:12:22

Frans Cronje

Let’s see what happens after 200 or 300 days. We’ll watch carefully, but this is just the start. Let me show you something else.

00:12:13:00 – 00:12:25:22

Alec Hogg

Gauteng, Gauteng—let’s go to Gauteng, Frans, because that’s an area where we would have hoped that the GNU would have made a bigger impact. And it hasn’t.

00:12:26:00 – 00:12:33:00

Frans Cronje

Yeah. Can I? Yes. Give me a minute. I want to show you something—it’s very interesting.

00:12:33:02 – 00:12:34:00

Alec Hogg

Okay.

00:12:34:01 – 00:12:57:20

Frans Cronje

So, two votes now. It goes to the point you just made about Helen’s comments. It was the right thing for the ANC to join the GNU. It had to keep the EFF and MK out of power, and whatever compromises it made to do so were worth it.

00:12:57:22 – 00:13:34:21

Frans Cronje

Alternatively, it was a mistake for the ANC to do this. The first statement is that the ANC was right to isolate and banish the EFF. A total of 56-57% of voters agree that the ANC did the right thing. The voters who disagree, saying it was a mistake, make up 37%. So, there’s a 20 percentage point split between those who think it was the right move and those who think it was wrong.

00:13:34:23 – 00:14:12:05

Frans Cronje

That number is slightly higher than the EFF’s base and the more radical ANC voters. Even when you ask the explicit question—was the ANC right to abandon the black nationalist radical parties and break towards what its critics would call the liberal order of the former white opposition to apartheid—public support is firmly behind the decision that the ANC took at this time.

00:14:12:07 – 00:14:41:06

Frans Cronje

So that’s another insight. And I don’t know if we cut the show at this point, people might say, “Tremendous, the country’s moving forward.” But I think almost the most important question we asked was about the Progressive Caucus. I thought this was the most important insight we developed. You’ll remember when MK and the EFF were banished to the back benches of Parliament, they said they’d never govern the country.

00:14:41:06 – 00:15:11:23

Frans Cronje

They formed what they called the Progressive Caucus. So, we asked voters: after the GNU was formed, with radical left parties sidelined, how do they feel about this caucus? If the MK and EFF formed what they call the Progressive Caucus, with policies of radical economic transformation, expropriation, nationalization, etc., which of the following best describes your position on it?

00:15:12:01 – 00:15:41:17

Frans Cronje

The first option is, “The Progressive Caucus has my full support. It’s necessary for transformation, and the ANC has sold out 100 days into the GNU.” 28% of voters said that was their view. The second option is, “I absolutely oppose the Progressive Caucus. Its policies are dangerous, led by corrupt individuals, and we should avoid it at all costs.”

00:15:46:19 – 00:16:14:15

Frans Cronje

46% of voters said that’s how they felt. So that’s a big split—a 16% gap above the pro side. That’s very strong. But in the middle, there was a quarter of voters—exactly 25.2%—who said, “I’m open to supporting the Progressive Caucus and what it stands for. I’ll have a look and see what happens.”

00:16:14:17 – 00:16:36:11

Frans Cronje

So, 100 days in, the anchor tenants—the ANC and the DA—are growing. Most of the members of the GNU, the public thinks, are doing great. Even black voters think the DA is doing well, and white voters, who never questioned the ANC, give it a fair chunk of support for the second time.

00:16:36:13 – 00:17:09:05

Frans Cronje

However, I suspect that when we do this again, maybe a year from now—let’s say a year from now—if this new government has not been able to bring about material improvements in the lives of people, then there’s the prospect that the 25% in the middle, who said, “I like this GNU,” will change. Because we know they’ve also told us, “I’ve got my eye on the Progressive Caucus.”

00:17:09:08 – 00:17:41:01

Frans Cronje

If that 25% swings and turns negative on the GNU, you flip the entire deal around, making possible an ANC, EFF, and MK alliance. If I were the leaders of MK and the EFF—who, despite bad election results, are still hopeful—I’d tell them, “Don’t despair.” Give it a few months. If this GNU does not perform, particularly in areas like job creation and material improvement, you still have a serious shot at flipping this deal around.

00:17:41:03 – 00:18:11:23

Frans Cronje

That might be a good segue into Gauteng, where the nucleus of the resistance to the GNU, if you want to call it that, appears to be headquartered.

00:18:12:01 – 00:18:40:19

Alec Hogg

Brilliant. But before we go there, this is a very strong message to businesses in South Africa—the corporates sitting on piles of cash on their balance sheets. If they don’t do something to support this move, there’s a serious danger. And I think that’s a point any sensible executive who gets this information should certainly be contemplating. But let’s go into Gauteng and see how the resistance is doing.

00:18:46:04 – 00:19:14:19

Frans Cronje

Yeah, I don’t quite understand Gauteng. I don’t know who’s on whose side or who’s attempting to do what. And when we tell you something but don’t fully qualify it, it’s because we don’t completely understand it either. What we do probably understand sufficiently is that there’s a view within certain corners of the ANC that this GNU deal was a mistake.

00:19:14:21 – 00:19:57:12

Frans Cronje

The people who feel threatened by it—perhaps people who feel threatened by the idea that South Africa might one day be well-governed or that they might be prosecuted—are likely the ones staging an alternative to the GNU. One view held by the camp attempting to challenge this is that public opinion in South Africa today has become moderate, centered, sensible, and pragmatic. There’s very little demand for radical populism or populist ideas.

00:19:57:12 – 00:20:29:23

Frans Cronje

If you’re a revolutionary ideologue, this has been a terrible failure on your part because people want to live together in relative harmony. The poor want to move to cities and get jobs. No one wants to nationalize Discovery’s medical aid schemes—they want to become members of Discovery Medical Aid schemes. If you’re a radical populist and you want any chance of one day taking over the country, you need to change that.

00:20:29:23 – 00:21:04:07

Frans Cronje

So, you need to drive a determined policy of radicalization. I think we saw an example of that in the incident at Pretoria Girls High. If you missed it, a few weeks ago, some politicians in Gauteng manufactured an incident of racism at Pretoria Girls High and relied on the media—unfortunately, it’s often too easy to do—to blow this incident out of proportion.

00:21:04:09 – 00:21:36:16

Frans Cronje

A very interesting thing happened in parallel. Thabo Mbeki actually went to investigate, and in the last couple of days, completely cleared the school of any wrongdoing by the children or teachers involved. So, I think we’ll see a hard push for radicalization—that’s step one around Gauteng. I think the second thing we’ll see is an attempt to normalize the idea of the EFF in government.

00:21:36:18 – 00:22:15:23

Frans Cronje

The ANC represents a particular philosophical strain of Southern Africa’s liberation movements that doesn’t buy into the Frantz Fanon idea of leading society to the brink of destruction, jumping off the cliff, and in the disaster that follows, building a Venezuelan-like Valhalla. The ANC’s strain of liberation movements is much more cautious and holds the view that if you run into resistance or trouble, you must pull back. The purpose of the revolution is to harness the private sector to the revolutionary agenda of the state, not to seize the means of production and run them through the state.

00:22:16:01 – 00:22:39:16

Frans Cronje

You’ll never see the ANC in South Africa actually trying to take over a mine, employ the workers through the state, sink a shaft, and sell commodities. Instead, they try to intimidate a mining executive into handing over a chunk of their business.

00:22:39:18 – 00:23:07:02

Frans Cronje

There’s a great sense within the ANC that if they had done the FDL three months ago, the market response and capital markets’ reaction would have been so negative, and the socio-economic consequences so devastating, that the new administration would have come under immediate political pressure domestically. The collapse of the rand and runaway inflation would have followed.

00:23:07:04 – 00:23:44:03

Frans Cronje

So, you’ll see an effort at radicalization in Gauteng. Then, what you’re going to see is a push to normalize the idea of the EFF in government. The ANC might say, “Be moderate in your new roles in Johannesburg or Pretoria. We need to get the market’s response on board and also get business to start saying, ‘You know, these guys aren’t so bad.’ Once we’re firmly back in power, which might be in a few years, then we can turn on the revolutionary afterburners.”

00:23:44:05 – 00:24:08:14

Frans Cronje

That’s the strategy as far as I can make out around Gauteng. It’s succeeded in Johannesburg and Pretoria, which is important because it means that whatever balance of influence exists in the ANC in favor of the GNU, it’s not strong enough under pressure to stand up for the GNU.

00:24:08:16 – 00:24:30:11

Frans Cronje

This is a little crack. So, think of it as a small crack in the GNU, which we said before would show. What we must watch now is whether this crack gets longer, deeper, and continues through to December 2027. That’s when the ANC picks a new leader.

00:24:30:12 – 00:24:51:21

Frans Cronje

If this crack leads to that leader and brings him to power, there’s a prospect that the change flips immediately after the ANC’s electoral college. That’s a country risk. Now, I’m not saying it will happen. I don’t know.

00:24:51:23 – 00:25:18:12

Frans Cronje

But radicalization, plus normalization of the EFF in government, plus this little crack, can take advantage of that 25% of voters who say, “We like the GNU, but we’d consider the Progressive Caucus.” That will be the strategy to flip this thing around, if indeed it is.

00:25:18:12 – 00:25:25:05

Alec Hogg

Frans Cronje is the chairman of the Social Research Foundation. I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

