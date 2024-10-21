BizNews Briefing: David Shapiro – US economy still dominant, SA small-caps poised for growth

In this interview, stockbroker David Shapiro reflects on his recent trip to the U.S., discussing the country’s strong economic performance, despite political tensions and the upcoming elections. He emphasizes the importance of the U.S. economy, especially for South Africa, highlighting its dynamic nature and the dominance of tech giants like ASML. Shapiro also discusses the impact of AI on the market, expressing confidence in long-term investments despite short-term setbacks. Shifting to South Africa, he advocates for investing in small and mid-cap companies, noting the potential for growth in well-run businesses, despite liquidity challenges and broader economic struggles.

Alec Hogg

Cracking show coming up. And welcome back to South Africa, David Shapiro, who’s going to be taking us through some insights in the market. Dave, you’re a world traveler and nothing unusual for you, but lovely to be… I’m sure.

David Shapiro

It’s good to taste the toys, especially now that we’re going into summer. Just having come out of the US, where they’re going into fall, or autumn as they say, it’s starting to get colder, but it’s also nice and relaxing to be here, catching up. Alec, quick catch-up, of course, on what’s been happening.

David Shapiro

And I’ve just been subjected to election, election, election and all the other issues happening in America.

Alec Hogg

So, David, there’s a heck of a lot of reporting coming through this week.

David Shapiro

Listening.

Alec Hogg

It’s amazing, isn’t it, that we’re in the middle of the US reporting season, and it’s actually so important to us here in South Africa.

David Shapiro

Oh yeah. You know, I did a lot of soul-searching. Where should we be? What should we do? But what really captured me was talking to people. Remember, I was there for the Jewish holiday, so I met a lot of people—retailers and big crowds. Talking to them, getting a feel for what they’re doing and their sentiment, particularly when it comes to the election. We can talk about that.

David Shapiro

But generally, I find the US economy is still pumping. I think it remains an incredibly dynamic economy. The competition there keeps businesses on their toes. You can’t slack off if you’re in America running a business. And I think that’s what makes it dynamic. That’s why you can’t ignore it, and it creates a very high benchmark for everyone else. The US economy is still growing reasonably well.

David Shapiro

It’s the only economy above where it was pre-COVID. So, it’s very important. And the companies mentioned in the headlines are still very much a part of our lives in South Africa. We have to keep an eye on what the economy is doing. India’s big, China’s big, but in terms of population and GDP per capita, they can’t match the output of America. So it’s crucial for us to stay updated.

David Shapiro

Yeah, you know, we’re close—26%. The United States is still by far the dominant economy. And then, Elon Musk, he’s just on it, isn’t he?

Alec Hogg

It’s extraordinary how it’s all coming down to that. It’s on a knife edge. We have a piece on BizNews this morning from our partners at the Financial Times where Musk says, well, if Donald Trump loses…

Alec Hogg

…basically, if Donald Trump loses, he knows exactly what he’ll do. We’re going to talk this week to Cy Jacobs—you know, from 36One. At the last BizNews conference, he said his big short, the stock he thinks will fall the most, is Tesla. So we’ll talk to him about the Tesla results. I don’t know, there’s such a groundswell behind Elon, but shorting Tesla seems like a dangerous game.

David Shapiro

Very much so. There are certain stocks you just don’t go short on because they can swing around very quickly. He’s a character. I mean, Elon Musk is incredibly—I don’t want to say popular, but everyone knows him. From an election point of view, most people are absolutely exhausted by Trump. This is his third election campaign.

David Shapiro

We’ve had him since 2016, with all his outrageous claims, lies, corruption, and so on. It’s interesting to get people’s opinions on where they’re voting. Kamala Harris isn’t popular either, but I think she’s seen as an antidote to Trump because she’s perceived as an honest person.

Alec Hogg

It’s extraordinary how this is all playing out on such a knife edge.

Alec Hogg

David Shapiro

From an election point of view, I think most people are exhausted by Trump. This is the third election he’s contesting. We’ve had him since 2016, with all the outrageous claims, lies, and corruption. It’s interesting to hear people’s opinions on where they stand. Kamala Harris isn’t popular, not at all, but I think many see her as an antidote to Trump, someone perceived to be more honest.

David Shapiro

You know, she doesn’t go crazy or cozy up to Putin or other dictators. So, they see her as just something on the other side that would bring a bit of calmness to America. But, a lot to talk about there, a lot to watch. And soon, you know, this is coming very, very soon.

Alec Hogg

Yeah. 5th of November, just a couple of weeks from now. So, David, ASML—you were in the US, and we didn’t have the chance to talk to you. We’ve been following it closely. Last week, the market did not like the financial results from the company. It’s in our portfolio and in many of your clients’ portfolios as well.

Alec Hogg

When you see through it, do you perhaps view this as a buying opportunity?

David Shapiro

I think so. You know, I don’t like my ego to get in the way, but this is a superb business. The quality of the machines is uncontested. It’s a monopoly. There aren’t many businesses like it. What caught us by surprise was, number one, the China story—how that’s affecting them. And also, the slowdown in demand for chips that are not AI-related.

David Shapiro

But, I think if you listen to management, it will pick up. We might have to wait a bit, but I think at these levels, it’s very attractive metrics and a very attractive PE. If there was something structurally wrong with the company, yes, I’d abandon it and look for something else. But I think it’s still a pivotal part in the manufacture of chips.

David Shapiro

I think we’re going into a very good period. Whether it’s going to be another 25 basis point rate cut or not, we are going to see ongoing rate cuts. We are going to see growth picking up, maybe not at the pace we want, but still in the right direction. And over time, the chips outside of AI will recover. ASML remains a big driving force in this market.

David Shapiro

So yeah, it punished me. It’s one of those results where it comes down, and it feels like watching football results over the weekend. You just sit there and say, “Please don’t talk to me,” and it does leave me a bit, you know, needing time to absorb and digest it. So, I must admit, I was a bit shaken when those results came out, but I’m staying with it. It’s been a very good performer over time, and in the end, I think the performance will pick up again.

Alec Hogg

That’s what investing is about. You understand the basis of your decision to buy into the shares, and when you do get a pullback like this—over 20%—if you still believe in the long-term story, then it’s a buying opportunity. But David, more broadly in the United States, we know there have been countless reports saying that the performance of the S&P 500 and the Dow is driven by a handful of big companies.

Alec Hogg

They used to call them the Magnificent Seven—I’m not sure what they’re called now, but there are all kinds of monikers for them. If you look more broadly at the American economy, which is doing well, lower interest rates are going to help all companies, including small and medium caps. That’s the place where we’ve put a bet in the BizNews portfolio through the Russell 2000. Do you like that?

David Shapiro

You’re absolutely right, Alec. It is going to happen. The problem is that—and I think what you’re doing is the only way to play it—through an index. Because when I break down the Russell 2000, it’s very difficult to pick individual winners. So, I think that from that point of view, you’re right. The companies that have lagged behind the Magnificent Seven and all those AI-related stocks are going to benefit.

David Shapiro

When you look at the JSE and break it down, aside from Naspers and Prosus, which have benefited significantly from the recovery in Tencent, there have been incredible performers in the small and medium-cap areas. But if you’re talking about the Russell 2000, just take the index. I’m not a great index follower, but in this case, you’re absolutely right.

Alec Hogg

And South African small and medium caps—would you go with someone like Piet Viljoen, who’s been focusing his fund there? Or would you be able to pick some winners yourself?

David Shapiro

I’d go with Piet and focus on some of the smaller businesses that are just superbly run. The difficulty with those businesses is liquidity—you can’t always get the volume you want. But if you look at companies like ArcelorMittal, Bidvest, Ethos Capital, and others—just mentioning a few randomly—these are very well-run businesses. And then you’ve got banks, Sanlam, and similar companies. What we’re lacking is liquidity, but the quality of these businesses is solid. You can’t go with the top end of the market—British American Tobacco, AB InBev, or even some of the miners are still lagging.

David Shapiro

We’ve still got challenges. The economy is struggling. China came out this morning with another stimulus measure, but it’s slow going. One day, we’re going to see everything fit together, and we’ll see a recovery in our commodity markets. But in the meantime, cherry-picking in the South African market is how you make money. The economy will recover off this low base. I have to mention that when I came back, I saw the number of people flying into South Africa—every flight is packed. The lines to get through security are enormous. So, we’d better be prepared for a very big holiday season.

Alec Hogg

David Shapiro, South Africa’s favorite stockbroker, bringing this part of the program to a close.

