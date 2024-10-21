NewsWrap from BizNews: Frans Cronje; Wyatt on Musk, Trump; Michael Jordaan; De Beer on Phala Phala

In this episode of NewsWrap, Frans Cronje unpacks South Africa’s shifting geopolitical allegiances; retired Colonel Chris Wyatt discusses Elon Musk, his relationship with Donald Trump and the Republican campaign; Montegray Capital CEO Michael Jordaan shares insights on what it will take for the newly formed Government of National Unity to grow SA’s economy; and Neil de Beer sheds light on the latest developments regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.

Good Evening, and welcome to NewsWrap from BizNews. Today is Monday, October 21, and I’m your host, Patrick Kidd.

In today’s NewsWrap: Retired Colonel Chris Wyatt on Elon Musk, Donald Trump and US politics; Dr Frans Cronje on South Africa’s shifting geopolitical alignment; Michael Jordaan on growing South Africa’s economy; and Neil de Beer on Phala Phala.

Starting off today’s show, BizNews journalist Chris Steyn spoke to retired colonel Chris Wyatt on politics in the US. Wyatt commented on Elon Musk, his relationship with Donald Trump and the Republican campaign. You can find the full interview on BizNews.

In other news, BizNews editor Alec Hogg sat down with the Social Research Foundation’s Frans Cronje. Cronje unpacked some interesting data surrounding South Africa’s geopolitical allegiances. You can find the full interview on BizNews.

Bronwyn Nielsen interviewed Montegray Capital CEO Michael Jordaan last week Friday. Jordaan is one of South Africa’s top thought leaders, and he shared his insights on what it will take for the newly formed Government of National Unity to grow SA’s economy. The full interview is on BizNews.com.

And closing off today’s NewsWrap, Chris Steyn’s weekly Sunday Show with Neil de Beer is a BizNews tribe favourite. Ever-earnest, de Beer shed light on the latest developments regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal. You can find the full interview on BizNews.com.

This has been NewsWrap. I'm Patrick Kidd from BizNews.com.