Glynnis Breytenbach slams justice minister Simelane’s VBS scandal

In a hard-hitting interview with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, DA spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development, Glynnis Breytenbach, exposes the questionable financial dealings of Justice Minister Thembi Simelane during her time as Polokwane mayor. Breytenbach highlights a conflict of interest involving a shady loan connected to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, where Simelane allegedly benefited from a half-million-rand “loan” while municipal funds were directed into the failing bank. With Simelane now leading the justice ministry and under investigation by the Hawks, Breytenbach argues that her position undermines the integrity of South Africa’s fragile criminal justice system.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Listen here

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In a candid interview between BizNews founder Alec Hogg and DA spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development, Glynnis Breytenbach, the spotlight turned to the integrity of the South African justice system, particularly concerning Justice Minister Thembi Simelane. Breytenbach, known for her outspoken stance on justice and corruption, discussed Simelane’s questionable financial dealings and her ongoing role as the head of the country’s justice ministry despite a current investigation by the Hawks.

Simelane’s VBS Loan and Its Implications

Breytenbach opened the conversation by addressing a “dodgy” financial arrangement Simelane had made during her tenure as the mayor of Polokwane. In a deal that raised eyebrows, Simelane entered into what she described as a “loan” with an individual involved in the controversial VBS Mutual Bank scandal. This individual, now disbarred and fined for his role in defrauding municipalities, facilitated questionable financial dealings, including facilitating investments from Polokwane Municipality into VBS Bank. Breytenbach noted that this relationship raised a clear conflict of interest, as VBS was not a commercial bank, and the individual in question had no legitimate role in providing loans.

Simelane’s loan, amounting to just over half a million rand, was used to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton. According to Breytenbach, the repayment of the loan only began after the VBS scandal was exposed and investigated. In a mere two or three installments, the loan was repaid, raising suspicions of backdating or covering up shady dealings. The situation, Breytenbach emphasized, is particularly concerning given that Simelane held a mayoral position at the time and should not have been involved in such conflicts of interest.

Simelane claims the transaction was aboveboard, assuring the public that she has the necessary documentation to prove it. However, Breytenbach pointed out that despite numerous requests, Simelane has yet to produce these documents. In fact, investigations by Daily Maverick suggest that the documentation is dubious, with possible signs of being backdated.

The Bigger Issue: Simelane’s Role in the Justice Ministry

While the financial scandal surrounding Simelane is concerning, Breytenbach focused on a larger issue — the fact that Simelane now holds the highest position in the South African justice system. As Minister of Justice, Simelane sits atop the criminal justice pyramid while being investigated by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), raising a glaring conflict of interest.

Breytenbach drew a parallel to previous cases where politicians interfered in legal investigations, reminding listeners of the case of former NPA prosecutor Gerrie Nel, who was nearly ousted when he pursued charges against former police commissioner Jackie Selebi. Breytenbach pointed out that despite Simelane’s assurances that she would not interfere in the investigation, it is difficult to take such promises seriously when the potential for conflict is so blatant.

“If she had any integrity, she would step aside of her own volition,” Breytenbach argued. “But if she’s not going to do that, and clearly she isn’t, then the president should.”

The VBS Scandal: A Common Practice in South Africa?

Alec Hogg shifted the conversation to the broader context of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, referencing the report by Terry Motau, which exposed widespread corruption and incentivized municipal investments into VBS. Hogg noted that several municipalities were entangled in the scandal, with officials allegedly receiving kickbacks in exchange for directing public funds into the bank.

Breytenbach concurred, emphasizing that this kind of corruption is common practice in South Africa, and that the scale of it is staggering. As a former prosecutor with 26 years of experience in the criminal justice system, she lamented the pervasive nature of these dodgy dealings but remained resolute in her mission to fight back against corruption.

Politics vs. Prosecution: Breytenbach’s Balancing Act

Hogg ended the interview with a more personal question, asking how Breytenbach, as a former public prosecutor, has managed to transition into the often murky world of politics. Known for her straightforward, no-nonsense approach, Breytenbach admitted that her years in the criminal justice system had toughened her, preparing her for the challenges of political life.

“You get used to it,” she said. “The courts are not a place for sissies.”

Despite the grim outlook, Breytenbach remains committed to chipping away at corruption, case by case, even if it takes a lifetime. Her belief in justice, however slow, continues to drive her efforts in both her political and legal roles.

A Call for Accountability

The interview concluded with a sobering reflection on the current state of South Africa’s criminal justice system. Breytenbach reiterated that Simelane’s continued role as justice minister undermines the credibility of the entire system. If Simelane is exonerated, she could return to her role without issue, but until then, Breytenbach believes she should step aside to allow the investigation to proceed without bias.

Hogg wrapped up by praising Breytenbach’s courage and dedication to the truth, recommending her book as an eye-opening account of her fight against corruption and her role in the country’s justice system. For Breytenbach, the battle is far from over, but her unwavering commitment offers a glimmer of hope for those determined to see justice served in South Africa.

Read also: