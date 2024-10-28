NewsWrap: McKenzie on rugby controversy; ANC presidential successors; BELA Bill challenged; Shapiro on US election and SA

In today’s Newswrap, we break down top stories in South African politics, finance, and international news. Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie addresses the Springbok equity deal; campaign strategist Makone Maja weighs in on ANC dynamics and Ramaphosa’s potential successors; and legal expert Christopher Cordeiro critiques the BELA Bill’s impact on education reform. Plus, financial analyst David Shapiro offers a perspective on the US elections, and Bloomberg reports on an optimistic tech earnings forecast. Join us for an in-depth look at today’s headlines!

It's Monday, the 28th of October

We have a jam-packed show today, covering both local and global politics and finance.

First up, with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie sharing his views on the controversial South African Rugby Union equity deal.

Next, campaign manager Makone Maja from the Institute for Race Relations discussing political competition within the ANC, potential successors to Ramaphosa, and the recent performance of the DA and PA in by-elections.

Legal expert Christopher Cordeiro, representing the civil rights organization Pestalozzi Trust, addressing the latest legal challenge against the BELA Bill.

Then, veteran financial maverick David Shapiro offers his insights on the upcoming US elections and their implications for South Africa and the world.

Lastly, our partners at Bloomberg share a positive outlook for the tech sector.

these clips are just teasers of the in-depth discussions featured in the full interviews on BizNews.

You can find the complete interviews on BizNews TV and Radio, or, for real-time insights, join Alec Hogg for the BizNews Briefing, streamed live at 7 AM on weekdays. And if you miss it, don’t worry—it will be available on our platforms later in the day.

Starting off with Gayton McKenzie discussing the Springbok rugby equity deal, stressing the need for constructive dialogue and the importance of foreign investment in rugby. In the full interview with Chris Steyn on BizNews, Gayton elaborates on the risks posed by infighting within the GNU and the potential rise of Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

Next, Makone Maja analyzes emerging ANC figures positioning themselves as potential successors to Ramaphosa, with Mashatile and Lesufi particularly vocal. Maja also adresses recent by-election results, noting the DA’s strong performance, the Patriotic Alliance’s significant win, and the EFF’s unusual absence, indicating possible internal challenges.

In the full interview, Maja and Alec unpack critical topics, including concerns of unrest in Mozambique and the youth’s perspectives on Russia and ANC allegiances, as well as South Africa’s strategic non-alignment and investment opportunities.

Now, we hear from Christopher Cordeiro on the need for comprehensive education reform in South Africa. He critiques the BELA Bill as a “technocratic” measure that fails to address the evolving needs of students and educational practices.

Next, Sasfin’s David Shapiro shares his macro views on the upcoming US elections and how the results may impact South Africa.

Lastly, our partners at Bloomberg feature Thomas A. Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments, discussing his optimism for upcoming tech earnings this season.

