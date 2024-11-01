Ex-mayor Brink criticises ActionSA’s coalition, warns of ANC-EFF influence in Tshwane

Speaking to BizNews editor Alec Hogg on this morning’s BizNews Briefing podcast, former Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink discussed his views on the destabilising effects of the ActionSA-ANC-EFF coalition on Tshwane’s governance, citing setbacks in financial recovery and infrastructure management. Brink highlighted his concerns over ANC control and the potential impact on Tshwane’s future, emphasizing the DA’s commitment to growth and stability in Gauteng.

In a candid interview on the BizNews Briefing podcast with host Alec Hogg, former Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink delved into the political turmoil shaking Tshwane, reflecting on how, in his view, an ill-conceived coalition between ActionSA, the ANC, and the EFF has thrown the city into disarray. The coalition’s fragile structure, he argued, hands substantial power to the ANC-EFF factions while sidelining the city’s long-term financial and infrastructural progress made during his tenure.

Coalition Collapse and ANC-EFF Influence

Brink began by directly addressing the coalition breakdown that led to ActionSA seizing the mayoral seat in Tshwane. However, he emphasized that this seemingly advantageous shift had ultimately paved the way for ANC and EFF dominance. “Herman Mashaba blew up a perfectly stable functional coalition and handed control of Pretoria, the Tshwane Metro, to the ANC and EFF,” Brink stated, pointing to ActionSA’s “brazen act of betrayal” and its alliance with the ruling factions.

In a move that Brink describes as placing a “fragile” coalition at the mercy of ANC-EFF power plays, he detailed the extent of ANC control in critical portfolios, such as finance and utility services. Brink also referenced comments made by ANC Deputy Mayor Bonzo Modise, suggesting that the coalition’s power structure may force ActionSA’s mayor to prioritize ANC interests or risk losing her position.

Infrastructure Challenges and Comparison to Johannesburg

Contrasting Tshwane’s infrastructure issues with those in Johannesburg, Brink highlighted water losses as a critical indicator of the cities’ respective conditions. “Johannesburg is now at 44-45% water losses,” Brink reported, indicating that nearly half of the water procured by Johannesburg is lost through leaks, illegal connections, and other issues. Tshwane, he added, fared somewhat better, with a water loss rate of 30%, which he acknowledged is still high but reflects a more manageable level of decay.

This deterioration in Johannesburg’s infrastructure, he asserted, has forced its leaders into a seemingly resigned stance on improvement, marking a stark difference in the two cities’ approaches. “Johannesburg is in a far worse position than Tshwane,” Brink declared, pointing to a disconnect in leadership vision as a critical flaw in Johannesburg’s municipal governance.

Financial and Political Implications

Brink further criticized ActionSA’s role in dismantling the DA-led government’s efforts to stabilize Tshwane’s finances. He described how ActionSA’s entry into the coalition effectively halted a financial recovery plan that was making headway before his administration’s removal. He also recalled the ANC’s takeover during the COVID-19 lockdown, detailing how the period saw Tshwane plunge from an operational surplus of over R200 million to a deficit exceeding R4 billion.

This, according to Brink, was a deliberate move to benefit ANC members. “R.W. Johnson referred to the local elites, and that’s exactly what is happening in Tshwane,” Brink noted, explaining how public resources often become pawns in political manoeuvres within the ANC.

Brink expressed concerns about the ANC’s influence over public resources, citing reports from the Zondo Commission on the party’s tendencies to use public funds for political gain. The current state of Tshwane’s governance, he cautioned, could weaken ActionSA’s support base by the next local government elections in 2026, which he sees as a “reckoning” for the party.

Path to Stabilization: Focus on Water Management

Highlighting the pressing water crisis, Brink laid out a roadmap to sustainable infrastructure investment, describing the strategies devised under his administration. According to him, Tshwane’s plan to set up a distinct water management unit was a necessary first step in solving water inefficiencies. “You have to spend as much capital as possible on infrastructure,” he said, echoing RW Johnson’s remarks on prioritizing infrastructure spending. By ring-fencing water income and establishing specific financial statements for the water business, Brink believes that Tshwane could attract private-sector partnerships to manage parts of its water network more efficiently.

This vision, he noted, was “now at the mercy” of the ActionSA-led coalition, which he said lacks clear direction. “The new mayor doesn’t seem to have much of an agenda of her own,” Brink lamented, adding that, despite encouraging the adoption of strategies like the water turnaround plan, he is sceptical of their implementation.

Looking to 2026: A Political Calculus for the DA in Gauteng

Brink closed by stressing the importance of Gauteng to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) growth prospects, contrasting its potential with that of the Western Cape. “The key to the growth of the DA is in Gauteng. It’s not in the Western Cape,” Brink asserted, noting that the DA has reached near-maximum support in its stronghold province but has the opportunity to expand significantly in Gauteng.

Having stepped into Tshwane’s tumultuous political landscape with high hopes, Brink reaffirmed his commitment to finishing what he started: reshaping Tshwane’s governance and tackling issues rooted in ANC mismanagement. Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism that the people of Tshwane would continue to support the DA, especially as citizens increasingly question ActionSA’s role in the recent coalition shifts.

