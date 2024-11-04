CEO Summers discusses Pick ‘n Pay turnaround, eBucks partnership, and the path forward

Speaking to BizNews editor Alec Hogg on the BizNews Briefing podcast this morning, Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers discussed the company’s strategic turnaround, highlighted by a new partnership with FNB’s eBucks program. Despite challenges, Summers is optimistic about the company’s future, aiming to reinvest in stores, leverage Boxer’s success, and foster a revitalised corporate culture focused on quality and customer loyalty.

In an exclusive interview on BizNews Briefing with Alec Hogg, Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers outlined his vision for Pick n Pay’s future amid the ongoing turnaround efforts, his perspectives on industry competition, and the significance of the company’s new collaboration with FirstRand’s FNB eBucks program.

A 5 a.m. Start and a Growing Partnership

Reflecting his characteristic work ethic, Summers opened the conversation with a light-hearted quip, attributing his early starts to the necessity of preparing for the demands facing Pick n Pay. With the retailer in a critical phase, the timing of the recent FNB eBucks collaboration, announced in November, represents a “huge win” for Pick n Pay, allowing customers to redeem their eBucks in both grocery and clothing stores. Summers views the collaboration as an opportunity to attract FNB’s extensive customer base, noting that eBucks is the most popular loyalty scheme in South Africa, with over R2.4 billion distributed to members in the previous year.

“We’re just getting started with FNB,” Summers said, adding that technological advancements and further developments are already in the pipeline. He praised FNB’s confidence in Pick n Pay’s turnaround, saying that this alliance is not only strategic but also signals a strong vote of confidence in the company’s plans.

Behind the Scenes of the FNB Deal

Hogg probed further into the mechanics behind the partnership, noting that FNB, as a significant funder of Pick n Pay, had insights into the company’s current restructuring. Summers acknowledged that the bank’s support comes from a deeper understanding of Pick n Pay’s trajectory and the financial outlook beyond market headlines. He shared that the media’s focus on “clickbait headlines” often overlooks the progress Pick n Pay has made, reinforcing that FNB’s involvement is evidence of the substantial transformation underway.

Drawing Inspiration from International Models

Summers emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and rejecting comparisons to competitors. He cited Wegmans, a well-respected but modestly sized American supermarket chain, as an example of excellence despite being dwarfed by larger players. “Size doesn’t determine success,” Summers remarked, stressing that the key lies in building a quality operation.

Looking ahead, he aims to reinvest in Pick n Pay’s extensive footprint across South Africa. “From next year, we’ll be able to start reinvesting in our fleet of stores,” Summers noted, underlining the importance of updating physical spaces to enhance the shopping experience.

A Cultural and Strategic Reset at Pick n Pay

Summers returned to Pick n Pay over a year ago to find a demoralised workforce, with many employees still working remotely post-COVID. He quickly recognised that revitalising the company would require rebuilding the organisational culture as much as it did any financial manoeuvre. He reflected on a conversation with a long-time supplier who had noticed a revived sense of optimism in Pick n Pay’s offices, attributing it to Summers’ hands-on approach to restoring morale.

Summers described the early days of his tenure as a struggle to reestablish a “pulse” within the company, particularly within its buying and operational departments. By fostering a more collaborative and forward-thinking environment, he hopes to sustain the momentum Pick n Pay has recently started to gain.

Boxer: A Success Story within Pick n Pay

Addressing the performance disparity between Pick n Pay and Boxer, its low-cost grocery subsidiary, Summers acknowledged Boxer’s standout success. Acquired by Pick n Pay 22 years ago, Boxer operates with a highly independent model tailored to the lower-income market, allowing it to thrive even as Pick n Pay has faced challenges. Boxer celebrated the opening of its 500th store last week, a milestone Summers attributes to the team’s autonomy and targeted business model.

“I’ve always advocated for a market-specific approach, and Boxer’s success confirms this,” Summers noted. He shared that Boxer’s separate listing is part of Pick n Pay’s restructuring strategy. Under this plan, Pick n Pay will maintain control over Boxer, raising capital through the listing that will stabilize its own balance sheet and enable reinvestment in its primary business.

Market Reactions to Interim Results and Future Outlook

Despite the positive reception from investors on Pick n Pay’s recent interim results, Summers expressed frustration with some of the media’s superficial coverage. He described a “parallel world” in which analysts see the progress but headlines continue to focus on challenges. However, he remains undeterred, affirming that his team is steadfastly moving forward, undistracted by external noise.

Summers closed the discussion by reaffirming his belief that Pick n Pay’s darkest days are now behind it. “The worst is over,” he said, adding that the structural challenges, while significant, have been largely addressed. With liquidity secured, debt managed, and a strategic plan set, the company is on a steady path towards profitability. Summers envisions the next 18 to 24 months as a period of sustained improvement.

Summing Up: Eyes on the Future

Summers is confident that Pick n Pay will emerge as a stronger and more resilient company, with a clear focus on the future rather than dwelling on past difficulties. He reiterated his commitment to building on the newfound momentum, describing 2024 as “an extraordinary year” for Pick n Pay, as the company strengthens its core brand and maximizes the synergy with Boxer and FNB.

In an era marked by economic uncertainty and fierce competition, Pick n Pay’s leadership under Summers appears well-positioned to steer the company towards recovery. By focusing on customer loyalty through initiatives like eBucks, reinvesting in store renovations, and fostering a dynamic work environment, Summers aims to redefine Pick n Pay’s role in South African retail.

