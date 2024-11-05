Deputy Trade Minister Whitfield: Strengthening US relations; supporting small businesses in SA; GNU progress; and more…

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Andrew Whitfield emphasised the South African government’s efforts to support small businesses, strengthen US relations, and address unemployment through policy reforms. By focusing on infrastructure, market access, and responsive support, the DTIC aims to foster economic growth and create jobs amid the country’s challenging economic landscape.

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC), Andrew Whitfield, sat down with Nielsen Network CEO Bronwyn Nielsen to discuss the government’s renewed efforts to strengthen support for small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa. In a candid conversation, Whitfield shed light on the ambitious goals of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTIC) to foster economic growth and tackle unemployment, which remains a significant challenge.

The Deputy Minister outlined the various initiatives and policy reforms being spearheaded by the DTIC, emphasizing a commitment to creating an environment where businesses can thrive. This interview provided insight into the progress made by South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) as it works towards stabilizing the economy and creating jobs through partnerships across both the public and private sectors.

Renewed Ties with the United States

Whitfield began by highlighting recent diplomatic efforts to strengthen South Africa’s relationship with the United States, underscoring the importance of a robust bilateral connection in supporting South Africa’s economic ambitions. Following a recent trip to Washington, the Deputy Minister, alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior officials, focused on resetting diplomatic and economic ties through the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement. This bilateral platform seeks to deepen engagement on issues critical to economic growth, including trade and investment.

“Given the importance of the relationship with the United States, it’s been a priority for the GNU to keep that relationship building exercise front and center,” Whitfield said. He added that maintaining strong ties with the United States is crucial for leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and creating opportunities for South African businesses in the global market.

Making Business Growth Easier for SMEs

One of the DTIC’s core missions, Whitfield explained, is to simplify the growth process for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and providing accessible resources. The Minister expressed that the government aims to become more “accessible and responsive” to the needs of the private sector, especially for SMEs, which play a crucial role in job creation.

“Over the last four months, I’ve met with several small and medium-sized enterprises to understand their challenges, whether it’s tariffs, export readiness, or access to markets,” Whitfield said. He emphasized that a substantial part of the DTIC’s role involves educating businesses about the opportunities and support systems in place, from financial incentives to training programs that enhance export readiness.

However, Whitfield acknowledged that many businesses remain unaware of the range of resources offered by the DTIC, which include training and support tailored to different stages of business development. The department is now actively working to address this gap by improving communication and ensuring SMEs understand the options available to help them expand.

Bolstering Key Infrastructures: Energy and Logistics

Aside from direct support to businesses, the DTIC’s broader focus has been on stabilising essential infrastructure in South Africa, specifically energy and logistics, to support economic growth. South Africa’s energy challenges, including load shedding and supply instability, have had a severe impact on business operations nationwide, with small businesses feeling the brunt of these disruptions.

Whitfield discussed the significance of maintaining a stable energy supply and optimizing freight and rail logistics, areas where the government is already concentrating efforts. “Our logistics environment, particularly our rail and ports infrastructure, is a critical piece of enabling infrastructure that we’re working to improve,” he said. He added that consistent and reliable logistics are essential for companies, particularly SMEs, to compete in both local and international markets.

A Coordinated Economic Policy

One notable development within the DTIC is its role as the chair of the economic policy cluster in government, which positions it at the forefront of South Africa’s economic reform agenda. Whitfield highlighted that this new role allows the DTIC to coordinate efforts among various government departments, ensuring a unified approach to economic challenges. “This is significant as it allows us to give urgency to our reform agenda and hold all departments accountable,” he said.

With the DTIC as the policy nexus, Whitfield explained that the department can efficiently address issues that affect business growth, from regulatory reforms to incentive structures aimed at boosting private sector confidence.

Addressing South Africa’s Unemployment Crisis

The conversation inevitably turned to one of the country’s most pressing issues—unemployment. As Whitfield noted, the current unemployment rate remains worryingly high and is showing signs of worsening. He stressed that job creation remains a top priority across all government departments, emphasizing that the GNU’s ultimate success will be measured by its ability to stimulate job growth.

“There is absolute consensus within the GNU and across society that if we cannot move the needle on growth and jobs, then we will have failed,” Whitfield stated. He pointed out that creating jobs requires difficult but necessary policy decisions, ones that are vital to building a resilient economy.

A Future-Focused Approach to Competitiveness

Whitfield underscored the importance of adopting a forward-looking approach, noting that South Africa needs to leverage its resources more strategically to be competitive on the global stage. He pointed to the DTIC’s ongoing efforts to identify and support industries with the highest potential for job creation and economic growth, including those with “low-hanging fruit,” where minor policy shifts could yield significant gains.

For Whitfield, a key to achieving sustainable economic progress is balancing short-term needs with long-term ambitions. “We need to be bold and ambitious about what lies ahead and honest about where we can be competitive as an economy,” he said, stressing that the country must focus on strategic investments to optimize growth potential.

Conclusion

As South Africa grapples with significant economic challenges, the DTIC, under Whitfield’s leadership, is making strides in supporting SMEs, strengthening international relationships, and coordinating government policies for economic reform. By focusing on infrastructure, market accessibility, and business-friendly policies, the government hopes to foster an environment where businesses, especially SMEs, can flourish and contribute to reducing the high unemployment rate.

Despite the complex issues facing the country, Whitfield’s commitment to driving meaningful change offers a glimpse of optimism. While the road ahead is fraught with challenges, the DTIC’s efforts to support business growth and job creation suggest that progress, however gradual, is within reach.

