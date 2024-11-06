NewsWrap: What Trump’s election win means; new Tshwane Mayor’s action plan; OUTA v ESKOM; SA’s top-performing stock

In today’s episode of NewsWrap, Donald Trump has won the 2024 US presidential election, our partners at Bloomberg report on his victory. Sasfin Wealth’s Chief Investment Strategist David Shapiro unpacks why Trump is so popular to voters in the US, and Mining Maven Peter Major discusses what a second Trump presidency could mean for the sector. New Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya details her action plan to get the struggling metro back on its feet. OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage updates us on what his organisation is doing to hold Eskom accountable after the electricity supplier proposed a 66% price hike over the next three years. And Altron has been South Africa’s top-performing stock over the last year, so BizNews editor Alec Hogg sat down with CEO Werner Kapp to find out why Altron has been so successful.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

Listen here

Transcript of the video ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Hello and welcome to NewsWrap! Today is Wednesday, 6 November and I’m Patrick Kidd.

In today’s headlines:

Donald Trump has won the 2024 US presidential election, our partners at Bloomberg report on his victory.

With Donald Trump taking office in January, Sasfin Wealth’s Chief Investment Strategist David Shapiro unpacks why Trump is so popular to voters in the US;

and Mining Maven Peter Major discusses what a second Trump presidency could mean for the sector.

New Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya details her action plan to get the struggling metro back on its feet.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage updates us on what his organisation is doing to hold Eskom accountable after the electricity supplier proposed a 66% price hike over the next three years.

Altron has been South Africa’s top-performing stock over the last year, so BizNews editor Alec Hogg sat down with CEO Werner Kapp to find out why Altron has been so successful.

Kicking off our show, certainly the biggest news story of the day, Donald Trump has been elected as president of the United States of America, claiming victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Our partners at Bloomberg report.

When BizNews editor Alec Hogg spoke to David Shapiro on the BizNews Briefing podcast this morning, the US presidential race was not yet over, but Shapiro shared his insights on why Donald Trump is such a popular candidate to US voters.

Also speaking on this morning’s BizNews Briefing, mining expert Peter Major unpacked what a second Trump presidency could mean for the mining sector both locally and globally.

And new Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya sat down with BizNews journalist Chris Steyn to discuss her plan to get the struggling capital back on its feet. ActionSA’s Moya took over in Tshwane after the ousting of DA mayor Cilliers Brink.

Wayne Duvenage, from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, discussed the historical mismanagement of ESKOM and the state-owned power supplier’s proposed 66% price hike.

Duvenage spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

And closing off today’s show, SA’s top-performing stock over the last year is Altron. Altron is up 107.8% year-to-date, narrowly beating out WeBuyCars who are up 97.5%. Alec Hogg sat down with Altron CEO Werner Kapp, and asked him why the company is performing as well as it is.

And that will wrap up today’s show. A big thank you to the talented BizNews production team for putting these clips together and remember that you can find the full interviews on BizNewsTV, Radio and .com. This has been NewsWrap and I’m Patrick Kidd.