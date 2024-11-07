Rob Hersov on Trump’s win: A new path for the US and lessons for South Africa

In this mornings BizNews Briefing with Alec Hogg, Rob Hersov discusses Donald Trump’s recent election victory, highlighting its potential impact on global politics and South Africa’s future. Hersov shares insights on the shift towards Trump among business leaders, and urges South Africa to reflect on economic policies and political alignment. He stresses that the victory could bring both challenges and opportunities for South Africa as it navigates its place in the global economy.

In this morning’s BizNews Briefing with BizNews’ Alec Hogg, South African businessman and global entrepreneur Rob Hersov shared his reactions to the U.S. election and its implications worldwide, especially in South Africa. A long-time Trump supporter, Hersov expressed optimism about Donald Trump’s return to the White House, highlighting a global shift back toward conservative politics, especially in Western democracies. His remarks underscore Trump’s sweeping mandate and offer a unique perspective on the potential impacts on international relations and economic trends, including South Africa’s precarious position on the global stage.

The ‘Business Vote’ for Trump

Hersov emphasized that much of Trump’s support came from the business community and those disillusioned with what they see as the “woke” policies of recent years. He argued that the media’s portrayal of Trump was disconnected from how many business-minded individuals viewed him. “People don’t listen to celebrities or elites talking down to them,” he said, underscoring that voters were more interested in Trump’s policies than his often divisive personality. Hersov noted that despite criticisms of Trump’s character, many viewed him as a more suitable leader than Democratic candidate Kamala Harris due to his pro-business stance.

“The people I talk to are investors, corporate chieftains, and heads of institutions,” he explained, indicating that many of them, both publicly and privately, had backed Trump. Hersov referenced prominent figures like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, who supported Trump as well. This, he suggested, reinforced the idea that many in the business community were looking for stability and a return to pro-growth policies, which they believe Trump will deliver.

A Global Shift Right

Hersov also highlighted what he sees as a broader political trend towards conservatism across Western nations. “If we can get rid of left-leaning leaders like Keir Starmer in the UK, Trudeau in Canada, and others,” he stated, “Western civilization could be back on the correct trajectory.” He argued that this swing to the right reflects a desire for a return to traditional values and a shift away from the social policies of recent years.

This, Hersov believes, includes rejecting concepts like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies that have become prominent in corporate and government decision-making. According to him, Trump’s decisive win shows that many Americans want a government focused on pragmatic issues, such as economic growth, rather than what he deems “identity politics.”

South Africa’s Position: Stuck in the Middle?

When the conversation turned to South Africa, Hersov provided a critical analysis of the country’s political landscape. Alec Hogg asked him about South Africa’s position as a non-aligned country, particularly as global powers continue to realign. Hersov expressed concern over South Africa’s current government and suggested that the country risks isolating itself economically if it continues on its current trajectory.

“There’s little reason for optimism,” he admitted. Hersov’s remarks reflected his broader concern that the ANC’s policies may have left South Africa vulnerable on the world stage. He implied that, while the Western Cape might still be an investment-friendly region, the rest of South Africa remains “uninvestable” to many international investors due to the political instability and economic challenges stemming from ANC governance.

The Role of the Patriotic Alliance and Gayton Mackenzie

On the local front, Hersov spoke highly of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and its leader, Gayton Mackenzie. He described the party’s recent by-election victory as a significant step toward gaining traction in South African politics, especially as more voters express disillusionment with the ANC. Hersov noted that Mackenzie’s opposition to the Bella Bill, which has sparked controversy across the political spectrum, is indicative of the PA’s growing appeal.

The PA’s growth, Hersov suggested, might be part of a broader realignment in South African politics, especially as citizens demand accountability and alternatives to the ANC. He predicted that the PA could continue gaining support, potentially reaching 6% of the national vote if elections were held today. “The Patriotic Alliance is on the rise,” he said, viewing it as a much-needed political alternative for South Africans who feel disillusioned with the ruling party.

Trump’s Influence on South Africa’s Future

Hersov argued that Trump’s victory could have both direct and indirect implications for South Africa. While he does not see Trump as focusing on South Africa specifically, he believes that a more conservative U.S. administration could influence global trade and investment trends. A shift in U.S. policies towards a pro-business stance might offer new opportunities for regions willing to align with these priorities.

In this context, Hersov urged South African leaders to consider aligning with Western democracies rather than non-aligned or socialist policies, as the ANC has traditionally done. He suggested that doing so could bring South Africa more in line with global economic trends, attracting foreign investment and creating a stable environment for growth.

Looking Ahead

Hersov’s commentary on Trump’s victory and its implications highlight a growing discontent with mainstream media narratives and what some see as “elite-driven” politics. For Hersov, Trump’s return signals a potential revival of conservative, pro-business policies not just in the U.S., but around the world.

South Africa, Hersov argued, is at a crossroads. If the country aligns itself with these global trends, it might benefit from the pro-business atmosphere likely to follow Trump’s re-election. On the other hand, if the current government’s policies continue, Hersov fears that the country may face further isolation and economic decline.

As for the Patriotic Alliance and other rising political forces, Hersov’s comments suggest that South Africa’s future may lie in new political movements. These parties, he believes, might offer a vision for the country that aligns more closely with global economic trends and attracts investment. While it remains uncertain how South Africa will navigate this shifting landscape, one thing is clear: Rob Hersov believes that Trump’s victory has set the stage for a new chapter in both American and global politics—and South Africa would do well to take notice.

