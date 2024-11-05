BizNews Briefing – US Election; Kerri-Ann Sattary – Cogence; Iain Williamson – Old Mutual CEO & more

In this BizNews Briefing, Bronwyn Nielsen is joined in studio by portfolio specialist Kerry-Ann Sattary, Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson, and Protea Capital Management founder Jean-Pierre Verster to discuss the ripple effects of the US election on markets and economic policy. As Sattary breaks down potential election outcomes and Fed rate decisions, Williamson shares an optimistic outlook on South Africa’s emerging economic environment, and Verster highlights strategic opportunities in both local and international markets. This episode dives into critical trends, from SA’s growth challenges to investment shifts in global markets.

