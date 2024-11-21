BizNews Briefing – Insiders on Boxer IPO; Hersov on New World Order

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, host Alec Hogg is joined by Sean Summers of Pick n Pay and Marek Masojada CEO of Boxer which lists next week, worth north of R20bn. Also Rob Hersov on how the New World Order will affect SA; C5 Capital’s Andre Pienaar’s big deal with Sibanye; Nvidia and more.

Watch here:

Listen here:

BizNews Briefing Highlights:

Market Overview

JSE Performance: All Share Index up 0.2%. Resources declined 1.2%; Industrials improved 0.5%; Financials gained 1%. Rand strengthened to R18.16/USD and R22.76/GBP. Bitcoin: Increased by 2.5%, trading at R96,751.

Commodities: Gold remained steady at $2,500/oz.



Key Company Results

Mr Price: Revenue up 5% (compared to market’s 2.2%), headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew 6.5%. Market share improved by 60 basis points; stock rose 8.3%.

SPAR: Sold Polish operations, reducing debt by R2 billion to R9 billion. Expected HEPS growth of 16-26% (excluding Polish operations); shares up 4%.

Purple Group: Returned to profitability; shares gained 3.5%.

Investec: Operating profit increased by 7.6% to £475 million; cost-to-income ratio improved to 50.8%.

Lewis Group: Despite HEPS rising 49%, shares fell 5.5% due to high expectations.

Roynet: Revenue grew 5%, but demand for batteries declined due to reduced load-shedding.

Other movers: EOH rose 6.8%; Aspen dropped 0.5%; AB InBev hit a 12-month low.



Interviews and Features

Boxer Retail Outlook: Sean Summers (Pick n Pay CEO) and Marek Masajoda (Boxer CEO) discussed Boxer’s promising future. Analyst Evan Walker endorsed Boxer as a “top stock” for long-term portfolios.

Rob Hersov: Upcoming Business TV interview covers his bold views on global politics, the New World Order, Helen Zille, and Gayton McKenzie.

Andre Pienaar: Former Scorpions member and founder of C5 Capital ($500m AUM), discussed partnerships with Sibanye Stillwater and insights into the South African nuclear deal.



Global Insights

Nvidia Results: Nvidia doubled sales but underwhelmed investors. Dan Ives, a Wedbush analyst, remains bullish, predicting a $4-4.5 trillion valuation.

Gautam Adani Indictment: The Indian billionaire was charged with a $250m bribe by the U.S. Department of Justice. Hogg noted the implications for companies like MTN facing similar scrutiny.



