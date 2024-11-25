BizNews Briefing – Bitcoin flirts with $100k; current NHI plan will break South Africa

US. markets surged as President-elect Trump named hedge fund manager Scott Besant for Treasury Secretary, with the Dow hitting record highs and Bitcoin nearing $100,000. Locally, gold stocks tumbled, dragging the JSE Top 40 down 1%, while Netcare posted resilient results despite market backlash. Catch CEO insights from Valor, Netcare, and more on BizNews TV tonight.

Market Update:

Bronwyn Nielsen reports on November 23rd about key financial and economic updates:

U.S. Markets: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced hedge fund manager Scott Besant as his choice for Treasury Secretary, leading to a market rally. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new all-time high. In early Monday trading, the Dow was up 1%, NASDAQ gained 0.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.67%.

South African Markets:

The JSE Top 40 fell almost 1%, with resources down 2.75%, financials off by 0.75%, and industrials flat. The Rand traded at 18.04 to the dollar and 22.68 to the pound.

Performing Stocks: Positive performers included WeBuyCars (+4.5%), Telkom (+2.25%), Richemont (+2%), and Glencore (+1.2%).

Positive performers included WeBuyCars (+4.5%), Telkom (+2.25%), Richemont (+2%), and Glencore (+1.2%). Declining Stocks: Gold-related stocks suffered amid falling gold prices: Harmony (-7%), Implats (-7%), Gold Fields (-5%), and Sibanye (-5%).

Netcare Results:

Netcare reported results for the year ending September, increasing its dividend despite challenging conditions. However, the market reacted negatively, with shares down 2%. CEO Dr. Richard Friedland discussed the impact of the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) plan, warning it could harm South Africa in its current form.

Dr. Friedland’s tenure has been extended to March 2025 as Netcare prepares for a new external successor.

Interest Rates:

The South African Reserve Bank recently cut interest rates by 25 basis points. However, Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib, advises caution, suggesting the Reserve Bank is wary of global uncertainties and will not pursue an aggressive rate-cutting cycle.

Political Commentary:

Chris Steyn interviewed Neil de Beer, leader of the United Independent Movement, on South Africa’s political and economic environment. De Beer emphasized the importance of secrecy in politics.

