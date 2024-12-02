BizNews Briefing – Cancer warrior Oscar Chalupsky; Retail stocks in focus; Trump’s tarrif threats

This evening’s BizNews Briefing features an inspiring interview with world surf ski champion and cancer warrior Oscar Chalupsky. Diagnosed with terminal cancer five years ago, his story of resilience will lift your spirits. We also unpack retail market trends, including Boxer’s IPO and Spar’s results, with insights from Evan Walker. Additionally, catch global perspectives on Trump’s tariff threats and local market highlights, including a strong day on the JSE.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___



Briefing Highlights

Lead Story: Oscar Chalupsky’s Inspirational Journey

World surf ski champion and cancer warrior, Oscar Chalupsky, shared his remarkable story. Diagnosed with cancer five years ago and given six months to live, Chalupsky defied the odds. His journey of resilience and his book, No Retreat, No Surrender, offer hope and inspiration for anyone facing hardship. The full interview will premiere tonight at 7 PM on BizNews TV.

Markets Update:

The JSE closed strong across all indices: Resources : Up 1.5% Industrials : Up 2.5% Financials : Up 0.67% Top 40 Index : Gained 1.75%

Currencies : Bitcoin at just below $97,000. Dollar/Rand at 18.20. Pound/Rand at 22.98.

: Notable Performers : Gainers : Karoo (+5%), Kumba (+4%), Anglo (+3.8%). Losers : ARK Invest (-2%), DRD Gold (-1.1%), Dischem (-1.33%).

:

Company Results and IPO Highlights:

Naspers and Prosus released interim results for the six months to September, gaining 5% and 3.75% respectively.

and released interim results for the six months to September, gaining 5% and 3.75% respectively. Alexander Forbes announced interim results and a cash dividend, closing 1.1% higher.

announced interim results and a cash dividend, closing 1.1% higher. Boxer IPO: Listed at R54, rallied to R66, and closed 1% softer. Evan Walker of 361 Asset Management praised the IPO and Spar’s results, with Spar closing 0.5% higher.

International Politics: Trump’s Tariff Threats

The show turned to Bloomberg and Stanlib’s chief economist Kevin Lings for insights into President Trump’s tariff threats and their global and South African implications. More updates will follow as the story unfolds.

Other Highlights:

Investigative journalist Chris Steyn spoke with Neil de Beer from the United Independent Movement about MK’s first anniversary.

Rory Steyn will premiere at 8 PM to discuss the Investec Rugby Championship starting Friday and the Comrades Marathon.

Read also: