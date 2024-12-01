De Beer: “Ramagate” loading… MK’s march to power and Vodacom’s competition thriller

In this regular Sunday Show with BizNews, Neil de Beer, the President of the United Independent Movement (UIM), delves into the “deeper plan” of former President Jacob Zuma’s MKP that have hit the campaign trail “like it is three months before elections”, and says: “…this party is undoubtedly hungry, obsessive…very well funded and without a doubt filled with strategy.” He warns that a “strategic takeover” of government “is becoming more and more of a reality and I fear our opposition is not geared…” De Beer talks about South Africa’s own Watergate: Ramagate – the ongoing Phala Phala saga of President Cyril’s Ramaphosa’s dollar-stuffed couch. He expresses concern that undeclared foreign funding of political parties makes South Africa “the badminton ball between all foreign states”. De Beer also describes how Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s push for renewable energy projects mirrors the strategies advocated by former ESKOM CEO André de Ruyter. Furthermore, he gives his take on the Vodacom-Remgro merger controversy and the DTIC minister’s unusual appeal against the Competition Tribunal’s rejection of it. In another bit of good news, he outlines how the Government of National Unity (GNU) is forcing African National Congress (ANC) Ministers to become more responsive to the needs of their constituents.

Chris Steyn (00:02.276)

It is the first Sunday of the last month of 2024. We are on The Sunday Show with Neil de Beer, the president of the United Independent Movement. Welcome back, Neil.

Neil de Beer (00:17.1)

Thank you, Chris, and good Sunday. It feels a bit empty not being able to congratulate a national team, but I think there are many games still to come. What a great Sunday. Unbelievable that we are on the 1st of December and nearing the end of the year. It feels like you and I have been doing this forever.

Chris, may I just say—this is the second consecutive week we’ve achieved over 100,000 views. I just want to thank everyone. Every comment matters, even if we can’t respond to them all. Reaching 100,000 views per week proves that this little show is becoming a “medicine of truth”—a mix of fun and something our audience looks forward to. To all our viewers, thank you so much!

And Chris, we won’t stop. In fact, you’ll probably announce a surprise at the end of today’s show about what’s coming up next. It’s humbling to see this level of response, and I’m grateful to you for giving me this platform and to the people for listening. As I often say, this is as good as following God’s calling.

Chris Steyn (01:32.124)

Thank you, Neil. It is also the first anniversary of former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party. Critics argue that their political agenda is focused on avoiding criminal accountability and reclaiming power to continue looting—this time under the guise of radical economic transformation. What’s your take?

Neil de Beer (02:01.058)

Why fix something that’s not broken, right? I won’t say “happy birthday,” though. To me, the MK Party’s formation wasn’t just a one-year event. This has been long in the making. However, Jacob Zuma—umsholozi—isn’t the sole architect here.

Behind the scenes, there’s a much bigger plan, involving strategic moves and calculated steps. The camouflage uniforms, the purging of individuals in Parliament, and the unfilled seats—all of this points to something larger at play.

Chris Steyn (03:28.594)

Interesting.

Neil de Beer (03:28.622)

One wonders who those vacant seats are being kept for. The MK Party isn’t waiting for 2026. They’ve hit the campaign trail with the intensity of a party in a general election year. They’re hungry, well-funded, and highly strategic, whereas others are still figuring out their own plans.

The opposition is not ready to match this level of preparation. Meanwhile, the MK Party’s ranks are filled with individuals who come with baggage—some even tried and found guilty. It’s a ship full of controversy.

Chris Steyn (06:16.754)

The EFF seems to be feeling the heat. With another high-profile MP defection last week, and the EFF’s Constitutional Court bid to hold President Ramaphosa accountable for the dollars stuffed in his couch, is this a new chapter for them, or are they doomed to remain a one-man party?

Neil de Beer (06:53.742)

Chris, the EFF has always been a one-man party. Julius Malema is a dictator—there’s no denying it. Over time, the party has lost relevance.

Let’s look at their trajectory. Initially, their rebellion against the ANC gave them credibility. Their stance on land reform and radical economic transformation drew support. But cracks started to show—VBS scandals, internal power plays—and then the MK Party emerged, effectively eclipsing the EFF’s revolutionary image.

Now, Malema is scrambling to remain relevant, focusing on “Ramaphosa Gate” with ATM. Oddly, their case about the parliamentary process on the Phala Phala scandal has merit. Even as a critic, I can see some truth in their arguments about justice and accountability.

Chris Steyn (14:37.318)

Meanwhile, Neil, how effective do you think the Government of National Unity (GNU) has been in forcing ANC ministers to be more responsive to their constituencies?

Neil de Beer (14:50.562)

The GNU has certainly introduced a new dynamic. Historically, the ANC operated top-down, with NEC directives trickling through the ranks. Ministers were accountable only to the president and the party.

Now, the GNU framework emphasizes governance, transparency, community liaison, and performance. Some ministers are adapting well, leveraging social media and increasing public engagement. For instance, Leon Schreiber and Dean Macpherson are setting an example. Even some ANC ministers, like the Minister of Police and Minister Ramokgopa, are becoming more transparent.

It’s not perfect, but the shift toward accountability is refreshing.

Chris Steyn (18:57.151)

Speaking of Minister Ramokgopa, his renewable energy push—do you think he’s mirroring the strategies of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter?

Neil de Beer (19:15.02)

Yes, absolutely. You’ll recall, Chris, when we attended that presentation by Eskom Chairperson Mpho Makwana, he outlined similar goals—stabilizing the grid, ensuring sufficient energy supply, and preparing for renewable energy.

Ramophosa’s focus on renewables isn’t groundbreaking; it’s been the plan for years. However, the grid still faces capacity issues, and there’s a tendency to racialize even energy debates. At the end of the day, it’s about competence, not race.

Neil de Beer (31:02.926)

Are you mad? So, the expected minister who we thought would side with the Competition Tribunal because they usually do—stifling business and controlling competition—didn’t. No, Patel sided with Remgro and Vodacom, announcing that the DTIC will appeal against the Competition Tribunal. This is another circus.

Am I the only one, along with you, Chris, who thinks this is absurd? How can anyone stand back and deny Citizen X the benefits, regardless of their size or industry impact? Well, I’m sorry. If you’re Chelsea, MTN, or anyone else—stand up, get a partner, find funding, and compete! Isn’t that what it’s all about?

Why should innovation and success, like creating the best business show the world has ever seen, be stifled? No, no—we’re going bigger. The decision in this case is critical. It has now gone to appeal, where the question will be: should the country’s fiscal and industrial growth be allowed to expand—not to the detriment of others, but to the benefit of society as a whole?

This is going to be a landmark case. The decision will send a big message for the future. As Vodacom argues, restricting these kinds of mergers and acquisitions could deter foreign direct investment and hurt future deals in South Africa. Investors might decide it’s not worth it if collaboration with larger companies leads to such consequences.

Chris Steyn (32:28.946)

You’re obviously very concerned.

Neil de Beer (32:56.512)

Yes, I am. This case could negatively impact the industry and the broader economy. It’s also worrying for people who might want to invest in South Africa, especially in industries driven by competition. We need balance here. In my opinion, we need this kind of merger and should let it proceed.

Chris Steyn (33:48.21)

Quite nuanced. Lastly, have you looked at the latest political party funding disclosures to the Independent Electoral Commission?

Neil de Beer (34:02.446)

It’s a joke, Chris—an absolute joke. The idea behind it had merit, but as with so many things, the implementation has failed. It reminds me of people with great intentions that don’t pan out in practice.

Have you seen Oppenheimer, the movie about the scientist who created the atomic bomb and later experienced deep regret? Or Kalashnikov, the man behind the AK-47, who admitted before his death that his invention caused immense suffering? Their intentions were good, but the outcomes were devastating.

Similarly, the IEC tried to regulate campaign funding, but it’s not working. Some parties, like the MK Party, didn’t even disclose their funding. While smaller parties like ours didn’t have much to declare, others were handling millions. They exploited loopholes—breaking donations into smaller sums just below the R100,000 threshold to avoid disclosure.

The system is flawed. If foreign governments are funding local parties—and I believe they are—it’s deeply concerning. The IEC must take a stronger stand. Otherwise, South Africa risks becoming a mere pawn in foreign hands.

Chris Steyn (38:30.002)

Neil, I know you’re not feeling well from chemo, and you were incredibly brave to come on the show today. Thank you. Our viewers will be delighted to hear that, starting next Sunday, we’ll have a longer show, thanks to popular demand and BizNews founder Alec Hogg.

Neil de Beer (39:08.834)

Thank you, Chris. If I may, I want to share something. This is my third battle with cancer. Right now, I’m fighting lung and liver cancer. I had chemo on Friday.

Life is not guaranteed. We dream of so much—things we want to do, achieve, and leave behind. I’m a grandfather and a father. I wasn’t always a perfect man, but facing death three times has changed me.

When people ask why I do this show, I tell them it’s not for politics or popularity. It’s for the truth. I love my country, and I’m passionate about using my decades of experience in intelligence, governance, and security to share the truth.

Chris, this fight against cancer is personal. But this show gives me energy, a reason to keep going. To every cancer survivor and to those who’ve lost loved ones to this disease: don’t live to die—live to live. Each day we get to stand up and breathe is grace.

Yes, South Africa has challenges—bad management, corruption, and inefficiency. But it’s a beautiful country. If we can fix the management, we can unlock its potential.

Thank you, Chris, for this platform. I look forward to the new extended format next week.

Chris Steyn (42:42.044)

Thank you, Neil. That was Neil de Beer, the brave president of the United Independent Movement, on The Sunday Show with BizNews. I’m Chris Steyn.

