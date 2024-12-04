Iranian-born and raised Iraj Abedian on SA’s new ally, Trump’s biggest enemy

In this in-depth discussion, Iraj Abedian, an Iranian-born entrepreneur who was a former UCT professor of economics and Standard Bank chief economist, shares an inside look at the dangerous geopolitical game South Africa is playing in cosying up to the most repressive regime on the planet. Abedian explains how Iranians, among the most civilised people on earth, ended up with their country run by religious nuts for whom women are legally worth half a man. Dr Abedian’s insights provide the context for asking serious questions about SA’s approach to the regime it invited into BRICs, the ANC’s former Foreign Minister, cell phone company MTN and South Africans generally. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Dr. Iraj Abedian, founder of Pan-African Capital and a respected economist, has lived a life that bridges the worlds of Iran and South Africa. His journey, from a remote Iranian village to becoming a leading figure in South African economics, offers profound insights into the shared histories and contentious ties between the two nations.

Born in a rural part of Iran with no running water, electricity, or sanitation, Abedian’s story is one of resilience. Despite his father’s illiteracy, he championed education, a value that shaped Abedian’s life. “My father was uneducated, but he understood that education was the cornerstone of opportunity. He gave everything to ensure we could learn,” Abedian recalled.

After studying economics at the University of Tehran, Abedian’s path eventually led him to South Africa in 1980, during the peak of apartheid. Political unrest in Iran following the 1979 revolution prompted him to leave, and South Africa became his new home. Drawn by his Baháʼí faith’s principles of unity and equality, he sought to understand and contribute to a society grappling with racial segregation.

A Shared Economic History

Abedian highlighted the deep economic ties between Iran and South Africa, particularly during the Shah’s reign in the 1970s. Iran was a significant partner for apartheid-era South Africa, holding a 17% equity stake in Sasol and collaborating on strategic oil reserves in Saldanha Bay. “The economies of the two countries were complementary. Iran provided oil, and South Africa offered technology, agriculture, and mining expertise,” he explained.

However, the 1979 revolution and the subsequent rise of a religious regime in Iran reshaped this relationship. While global sanctions isolated Iran, economic partnerships with South Africa persisted, often operating through intermediaries like Dubai. This complex dynamic was further complicated by South Africa’s role in facilitating Iran’s inclusion into BRICS, a move Abedian finds difficult to reconcile with South Africa’s constitutional values.

Contrasting Ideologies

For Abedian, the differences between the two nations’ governance and societal structures are stark. While South Africa’s Constitution enshrines equality and human rights, Iran’s regime enforces ideological, religious, and gender-based discrimination.

“Iran today is an apartheid state, but its divisions are not racial—they are ideological and gendered,” Abedian stated. He described a society where women are constitutionally regarded as inferior, requiring male guardians for basic freedoms, and face harsh penalties for defying dress codes. He recounted chilling incidents of state violence, including the blinding of protesters during recent uprisings, underscoring the regime’s brutal grip on power.

Yet, South Africa has largely maintained silence on these issues, with Abedian expressing disappointment in leaders like Naledi Pandor. “As a distinguished woman and a champion of human rights, her lack of vocal opposition to Iran’s treatment of women and minorities is inexplicable,” he remarked.

The MTN Controversy

Corporate interests have further entangled South Africa in Iran’s affairs, with MTN’s operations in Iran becoming a focal point. Abedian explained that MTN’s partnership with the Iranian regime extends beyond business. “MTN’s infrastructure has been instrumental in tracking and suppressing dissent,” he said. He also noted MTN’s involvement in Syria, where it facilitated communications for a regime accused of displacing millions and committing atrocities.

A Call for Alignment

Despite his criticisms, Abedian remains hopeful that South Africa can realign its foreign policy with its constitutional principles. “Our Constitution is a beacon for human rights. Supporting a regime like Iran’s undermines our moral authority on the global stage,” he argued.

Abedian also called for greater public awareness about Iran’s internal struggles, highlighting the resilience of its citizens. “The Iranian people, who have endured decades of oppression, are fighting for change. Their courage is remarkable,” he said.

A Journey of Unity and Advocacy

Throughout his journey, Abedian has remained committed to education, research, and advocacy. His time at institutions like the University of Cape Town and the University of Transkei allowed him to immerse himself in the complexities of South Africa’s socio-economic landscape. “South Africa offered me a window into racial and cultural dynamics that mirrored, in many ways, the ideological divides in Iran,” he reflected.

As the conversation drew to a close, Abedian emphasized the importance of integrity and global accountability. “Our interconnected world demands that we stand by the values of equality, justice, and human rights. Whether in Iran or South Africa, these principles must guide us.”

